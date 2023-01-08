A Woman Put Her Husband in a DIY Chastity Belt to Keep Him From Cheating

Photo by Henryk Niestrój from Pixabay

A Ukrainian man almost lost his manhood when his wife placed him in a DIY chastity belt as punishment for his infidelity.

A man in his forties from Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine reported to physicians that he discovered a large metal nut fastened to his manhood when he woke up one morning. His wife "installed" it to prevent him from cheating, and he was complaining that it was constricting his organ. He tried to remove it himself, but it was stuck firmly, so he had to call for an ambulance. The staff at the hospital couldn't help the man, so they sent out a rescue team made up of specialists. They cut the piece of metal in half with a circular saw and poured water on it to keep it from getting too hot from the friction. They could do nothing to stop the sparks from flying, so the patient had to bear with them.

"Doctors called and requested us to remove the nut," rescuer Oleksandr Brienko recalled. "We completed the task with the help of specialized tools. While we cut off the object, the man was asleep on the operating table and under anesthesia. Thankfully, they were able to preserve his organ in time, and he will be able to father children."

These specialists knew exactly what to do as they are regularly confronted with similar occurrences and are fairly trained in removing rings, shackles, and other things from people's body.

It was anticipated that the Ukrainian guy would make a full recovery. Reports in the local media indicated that he was contemplating filing for divorce.