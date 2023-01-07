A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man

The wedding celebration (L) and the imposter Photo by Daily Monitor

Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque).

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.

It was said that his voice was gentle and that he walked like a lady. As his coworker pointed out, Mutumba was heard griping four days after the nuptials that his new wife still wouldn't remove her clothing before bed. While out in public, Nabukeera never raised any suspicions, thanks to her headscarf and traditional gomesi clothing. She also went about her everyday tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, and doing the laundry, so her husband didn't suspect anything.

The imam's "wife" was exposed when she was caught attempting to steal a television and some clothes from a neighbor. The police arrived and conducted a check on the woman to see if she was hiding anything, and that's when they found out she was a man in disguise.

The imposter is said to have told Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba that his real name is Richard Tumushabe and that he married him to steal his money.

Mutumba is said to have met his "wife" through her aunt. The imam gave the bride a dowry of two goats, two bags of sugar, three busuutis (dresses), a carton of salt, and a copy of the Quran, as is customary. The aunt was also taken into custody after the bombshell news broke. Still, she claims she had no idea Richard was a guy because she had just met him as an adult after he had already started using his female identity.

Mutumba, the imam of the Kayunga mosque, has been removed from his position and is allegedly living with family while attending therapy sessions to deal with the trauma he has experienced as a result of this incident.