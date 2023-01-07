A Wife Accused a Woman of Trying to Attract Her Husband by Hanging Her Panties Out in the Open

Photo by Danijela Prijovic on Unsplash

People living in close proximity to one another don't always get along, leading to disputes that the police must sometimes resolve. Noise pollution and the kinds of personal fights that occur in any group setting are examples of this.

In the Mexican town of Quintana Roo, someone called 911 on another person just because she was hanging up her underwear. The woman who made the complaint said that her neighbor had hung up her panties in an obvious attempt to "seduce" her husband.

Officers responded to the residence of 42-year-old Yuvitza E., who said that her 23-year-old neighbor kept her thongs out in public so that Yuvitza's husband would develop romantic feelings for her. The uniformed officers knew that the yards of the two houses were next to each other, so it was likely that the other house could see the clothes each neighbor hung up.

Yuvitza said her neighbor, the "immodest woman," hung the thongs in a particularly visible spot because she had seen her husband staring at them from one of the patios. She went so far as to say that it was no coincidence that the young woman only did laundry on Saturdays when her husband was home. When she sees her husband's pants out in the open, she fears he will lose control.

Even though Yuvitza asked the uniformed officers to arrest the young woman for moral offenses, they told her that couldn't happen because the neighbor wasn't breaking the law. So the police officers had to defuse the situation before leaving without making any arrests.