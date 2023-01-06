When the Bride Discovered That Her Groom was Bald, She Abruptly Canceled the Wedding

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

In March 2022, an Indian wedding went horribly wrong when the bride discovered her intended groom was bald and refused to marry him.

In India, it is usual for families to set up marriages for their children, but even when everyone involved has planned and prepared for it for years, problems might arise. Several things may go wrong with a wedding, like a bride or a groom running off with another person, a tragic event, or simply not knowing enough about the person you are marrying.

One Indian bride famously turned down her bald bridegroom. The Times of India reported that the flower exchange procession had concluded successfully before the bride discovered that her future husband was fixing his traditional headpiece too much. She casually mentioned it to a member of her entourage, who speculated that it was because he could be bald and maybe hiding his lack of hair with a wig.

A source claimed that the bride-to-be was so taken aback by the news that she asked the groom about it, and upon hearing the groom admit that he was really bald, she passed out immediately. After briefly losing consciousness, the bride decided she would not marry a bald man under any circumstances and informed her family of her decision.

In the end, the bride's family was powerless to change the bride's mind, and they broke the news to the groom's family that the wedding was off. Not everyone was happy with this, and a fight broke out, with the bride's family accusing the groom's family of lying to them about his hair. The community elders finally intervened and settled the dispute, and the two families eventually parted ways. However, reports from the local police say that both parties ended up filing complaints against one another, alleging that they had been scammed.

It was later reported that, eventually, both sides gave up their separate complaints and worked out the problem on their own.