A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying

Photo by FORMAT arw on Unsplash

A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child.

Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The new father was a war veteran of the Bangladesh conflict. When he held his baby for the first time, he was overcome with emotion. As his father's only son, he told reporters he was pleased to carry on the family name. They started attempting to start a family in 1968.

Dr. Gupta added that only a handful of children had been born in the country to couples at this age. It's safe to say that this is the first time a man aged 75 and a woman aged 70 have successfully conceived a child in Rajasthan.

A new rule in India that went into effect in July 2022 restricts IVF infertility facilities from treating women and men over 50, so it's possible that Gopichand and Chandravati Devi are the last Indian septuagenarians to become parents through IVF. However, they got lucky since they conceived the baby before the law took effect.