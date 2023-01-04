A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIKzf_0k3OfSsa00
Photo byFORMAT arwonUnsplash

A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child.

Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

It took three rounds of IVF, but Chandrawati finally became pregnant nine months ago. Even though there was joy, there was also some anxiety due to the mother's elderly age, according to Dr. Pankaj Gupta, an IVF specialist.

The new father was a war veteran of the Bangladesh conflict. When he held his baby for the first time, he was overcome with emotion. As his father's only son, he told reporters he was pleased to carry on the family name. They started attempting to start a family in 1968.

Dr. Gupta added that only a handful of children had been born in the country to couples at this age. It's safe to say that this is the first time a man aged 75 and a woman aged 70 have successfully conceived a child in Rajasthan.

A new rule in India that went into effect in July 2022 restricts IVF infertility facilities from treating women and men over 50, so it's possible that Gopichand and Chandravati Devi are the last Indian septuagenarians to become parents through IVF. However, they got lucky since they conceived the baby before the law took effect.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 141

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
9130 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

Lottery winner gets dumped by his girlfriend after he let her live with him rent-free if she bought lottery tickets

Laura Hoyle, age 40, and Kirk Stevens, age 39, both from Nottingham, won £3.6 million in the National Lottery's Set For Life draw. The money will be spread out over 30 years, which translates into receiving £10,000 ($12,000) a month for 30 years.

Read full story
15 comments

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.

Read full story
17 comments

Indian Doctor Consumed Cow Dung After Claiming It Cleans the Body, Mind, and Soul

Dr. Manoj Mittal, a children's doctor from Haryana, India, caused a stir when he was caught on video praising cow manure while eating it himself. Cow dung has long been touted in traditional Indian medicine as a remedy that may even ward against diseases like cancer. However, this is not the opinion of Western-trained doctors, who are more likely to place their faith in scientific evidence and clinical studies. Mittal put up a video in which he eats cow poop and talks about how good it is for the body, mind, and spirit. "Every part of dung obtained from the cow is precious for humankind," Mittal says. "See, when we eat cow manure, then our body and mind become pure. Not to mention our soul; once it enters our body, it purifies our whole body."

Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among  Men, Especially Those in the Tech Industry

Discrimination based on a person's height is one of the least-recognized and most-discussed prejudices, as well as one of the most difficult to confirm. Some women are really cruel and merciless when it comes to dating shorter men. There is no alternative rationale for forcing males to endure the discomfort and risk of surgically increasing their height. Would it be safe to assume that this is all done in an effort to win the favor of women?

Read full story
41 comments

He Was Fired After Tweeting and Commenting on a Photo of a Model With Dark Skin

In February 2022, a psychiatry department chair at Columbia University, Jeffrey Lieberman, known for his groundbreaking work on schizophrenia, retweeted a photo of model Nyakim Gatwech and called her a "freak of nature." Although the full tweet was, "Whether a work of art or a freak of nature she's a beautiful sight to behold,"

Read full story
326 comments

A Woman Put Her Husband in a DIY Chastity Belt to Keep Him From Cheating

A Ukrainian man almost lost his manhood when his wife placed him in a DIY chastity belt as punishment for his infidelity. A man in his forties from Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine reported to physicians that he discovered a large metal nut fastened to his manhood when he woke up one morning. His wife "installed" it to prevent him from cheating, and he was complaining that it was constricting his organ. He tried to remove it himself, but it was stuck firmly, so he had to call for an ambulance. The staff at the hospital couldn't help the man, so they sent out a rescue team made up of specialists. They cut the piece of metal in half with a circular saw and poured water on it to keep it from getting too hot from the friction. They could do nothing to stop the sparks from flying, so the patient had to bear with them.

Read full story

A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man

Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.

Read full story
677 comments

A Woman Was Banned From a Zoo in Belgium Because of Her Strong Bond With a Chimpanzee

The Antwerp Zoo has barred a Belgian woman from visiting a male chimp she had been visiting regularly for years because she had developed an unhealthy relationship with him. Adie Timmermans believes she and Chita, a 38-year-old male chimpanzee, have built a strong bond throughout her regular visits, which have lasted for at least four years. Animal keepers at Antwerp Zoo are concerned that Chita is having trouble fitting in with the rest of his species due to this connection. Chita is not accepted as one of the group's primates because of his strong relationship with Adie.

Read full story
64 comments

A Wife Accused a Woman of Trying to Attract Her Husband by Hanging Her Panties Out in the Open

People living in close proximity to one another don't always get along, leading to disputes that the police must sometimes resolve. Noise pollution and the kinds of personal fights that occur in any group setting are examples of this.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest who has performed thousands of baptisms over the past two decades and discovered that they were all invalid due to a minor error resigned last year. Instead of "I baptize you," he inaccurately said, "We baptize you" for a long time.

Read full story
250 comments

When the Bride Discovered That Her Groom was Bald, She Abruptly Canceled the Wedding

In March 2022, an Indian wedding went horribly wrong when the bride discovered her intended groom was bald and refused to marry him. In India, it is usual for families to set up marriages for their children, but even when everyone involved has planned and prepared for it for years, problems might arise. Several things may go wrong with a wedding, like a bride or a groom running off with another person, a tragic event, or simply not knowing enough about the person you are marrying.

Read full story
43 comments

Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years

For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.

Read full story
32 comments

A Man Changes His Gender Legally to Get Custody of His Daughters

A man in Ecuador caused a stir when he legally changed his gender from "male" to "female." He did this because he believes that the legal system favors mothers in custody cases.

Read full story
88 comments

An estimated one million immigrants were granted US citizenship in 2022, the highest in 15 years.

With the backlog in the system created by the pandemic, 2022 saw the largest number of immigrants becoming US citizens in nearly 15 years. The majority of these new citizens came from Mexico, India, Cuba, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic, according to recent data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Read full story
79 comments

An undocumented immigrant who won $270,000 in a lottery was denied his prize

To have nothing and then to win almost $270,000, only to be denied your prize because you don't have proper identification, would be devastating. Indeed, this was the situation faced by an illegal Algerian immigrant living in Belgium.

Read full story
1220 comments

Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man

A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.

Read full story
179 comments

An Exceptional Loyal Worker Is Celebrating 84 Years With the Same Company

The Brazilian Walter Orthmann, at 100 years old, has been employed by the same firm since 1938. This achievement qualifies him forinclusion in the Guinness Book of Records. On January 17, 1938, while he was just 15 years old, Orthman went to work for Industrias Renaux S.A., a textile firm in Brusque. He started off as a shipping department assistant and worked his way up through the ranks to become the sales manager. Throughout his 84-year career, Walter traveled the globe on sales trips, was paid in nine different currencies, and flew on practically every commercial airline in the history of Brazilian aviation. According to Walter, it is essential to have a passion for working. When asked what kept him going for over eight decades, Walter Orthmann replied, "I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit." "You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it."

Read full story
1 comments

A Man Won the Lying-Down Championship by Staying Flat on His Back for 60 Hours

One man spent sixty straight hours lying flat on the ground in a contest and came out as the winner. In the town of Brezna, Montenegro, there was the 12th annual "Lying Down Championship," a strange competition where the goal is to stay flat on your back for as long as possible. It might not seem difficult at first, but after some time, your muscles and bones will begin to ache, your limbs will get numb, and you will have an overwhelming urge to stand up and stretch. The winner was able to lie down for about 60 hours. "It was pretty simple." Arko Pejanovi, told reporters, "I didn't even warm up."

Read full story
1 comments

Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment

A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.

Read full story
183 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy