A Man Won the Lying-Down Championship by Staying Flat on His Back for 60 Hours

Photo by Savitri wendt on Unsplash

One man spent sixty straight hours lying flat on the ground in a contest and came out as the winner. In the town of Brezna, Montenegro, there was the 12th annual "Lying Down Championship," a strange competition where the goal is to stay flat on your back for as long as possible. It might not seem difficult at first, but after some time, your muscles and bones will begin to ache, your limbs will get numb, and you will have an overwhelming urge to stand up and stretch. The winner was able to lie down for about 60 hours. "It was pretty simple." Arko Pejanovi, told reporters, "I didn't even warm up."

In a contest with nine other competitors, Pejanovic lay on the ground to compete. In order to pass the time while lying on the ground, individuals were permitted to bring items like phones and books, but eventually, everyone got up except for two men: Arko Pejanovi from Zabjela and Vuk Koljeni from Danilovgrad.

While 60 hours may seem like a long time, competitors are now permitted to take eight-hour breaks to use the restroom. That makes things a lot simpler, and it's likely what helped a lady called Dubravka Aksic to establish a world record by lying flat on her back for four days and 21 hours. Before the bathroom break regulation was implemented, the world record for continuous lying down was 52 hours.

Radoje Blagojevic is said to have created the Lying Down Championship to poke fun at the idea that Montenegrins are lazy. Arko Pejanovi, the winner, got 350 euros ($370), a meal for two at a local restaurant, a weekend in a traditional village in Montenegro, and a rafting trip. But, most importantly, he gains lifelong bragging rights.