Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment

Photo by Jaddy Liu on Unsplash

A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.

Zhang was only two years old when her parents realized they couldn't care for her any longer and put her in the care of extended family. Since then, they haven't spoken to her much, and the now-29-year-old has always regarded her aunt's family as her true biological family. She recently used some of her money to help her aunt's son, whom she thinks of as her brother, buy an apartment. But she hadn't bargained on her biological parents unexpectedly showing up and begging her to buy an apartment for her biological brother, too.

According to the Shandong Business Daily, Zhang's birth parents insisted that she care for their son, whom they had raised despite their poverty. In response to the girl's refusal, they went to court and asked for parental support in the amount of 500,000 yuan ($72,000).

The Chinese court just handed down a surprising judgment that has caused widespread controversy in China. Zhang was found to be legally obligated to provide for her parents, but she was under no responsibility to provide financial assistance to her adult biological brother.

To show their respect for their parents, regardless of whether or not they were good parents themselves, Chinese adults have a legal responsibility to provide financial support to their families. Simply put, since your parents brought you into this world, it is your responsibility to help them out financially in later years if their income isn't enough to meet their basic necessities. According to the court's ruling, Zhang must reach an agreement with her biological parents about support payments.