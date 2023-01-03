A Woman Paid a Fake 'Astronaut' $30,000 to Help Him Return to Earth So That They May Marry

Photo by Peter bo on Unsplash

A Japanese woman was tricked into giving $30,000 to a "Russian astronaut" she met online to help him get back to Earth from the International Space Station.

According to reports, the unidentified woman fell in love with the "astronaut" when they met on social media in June 2022. Throughout their exchanges on the messaging service Line, the man soon confessed his love for the woman and offered to relocate to Japan to marry her. The only issue was that he was now stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) and lacked the financial resources necessary to return to Earth.

It's hard to comprehend how someone might spend tens of thousands of dollars on a fraudster, but love is strange. The woman defended herself by saying that the stranded Russian astronaut explained that he needed money to pay for a rocket and its "landing expenses." At first, she gave him the benefit of the doubt since he had images of the International Space Station (ISS) on his Instagram account and looked highly knowledgeable with space agency acronyms like NASA and JAXA.

On five separate occasions, the woman wired her internet boyfriend a total of 4.4 million yen ($30,000), but when he repeatedly asked for more, she notified the police. They were stunned by her story, but it was clear that the woman had been misled and bought into his lies.

Japanese news organizations haven't said yet if the "Russian astronaut" has been caught or if police are waiting for him to come back to Earth.