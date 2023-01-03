An Artificial Intelligence Is in Charge of a Political Party in Denmark

Photo by Peace,love,happiness from Pixabay

Given the constant political bickering, it may be time to concede that humans aren't the best at reaching consensus. In politics, egos are always a factor, and gut feelings often trump logic. The founders of The Synthetic Party, the first political party based on artificial intelligence (AI), believe that AI has the potential to perform better than humans in politics. In the general election scheduled for 2023 in Denmark, the party plans to field a candidate powered by an artificial intelligence named Leader Lars.

The Synthetic Party stands out as the most fascinating of all the Danish political parties vying for representation in the Danish Parliament. The new political party was founded in May 2022 by the artist collective Computer Lars and the non-profit art and tech organization MindFuture Foundation. Its goal is to follow the policies of an AI that has been trained on the policies of all Danish fringe parties that have never been elected to parliament since the 1970s.

The Synthetic Party's goals go beyond simply increasing the visibility of AI in Danish politics; they also include appealing to the country's significant proportion of people who never cast ballots. Asker Staunaes, the party's creator, told Motherboard Magazine, "We're representing the data of all fringe parties, so it's all of the parties that are seeking to be elected into parliament but don't have a seat. Therefore, it is a person who has developed their own political vision but lacks the means to make it a reality."

So far, some of the policies that the Synthetic Party has proposed are to give everyone a basic income of 100,000 Danish kroner ($13,700) per month, which is over double the Danish average salary and to create a government Internet and IT sector that is jointly owned and works the same as other public institutions. The point is that its artificial intelligence, so it doesn't pass judgment as humans do. Could this work in favour of the public or not?

Asker Staunaes claims, "Because it's a synthetic party, many of the policies might be at odds with one another." To fill the role of party leader in the Synthetic Party, they built an AI-powered chatbot dubbed Leader Lars, who can be spoken with on the platform Discord. The chatbot can comprehend English, but it will only respond in Danish. Legislation prevents its name from appearing on ballots at this time, but its human representatives are willing to serve as a conduit for the AI.

According to its creation, Leader Lars is the party's figurehead. The founder of the party declared that those who want to vote for The Synthetic Party "will have to trust" what they say about themselves, which is that they actively connect with artificial intelligence to the point where they can get something useful from it.

At present, the Synthetic Party has not collected enough valid voter registrations to qualify to participate in any upcoming elections. But Staunaes says he and his colleagues are in touch with other synthetics from across the world, from Colombia to Moldova, to establish local chapters of the party and, ultimately, "have some type of Synthetic International."