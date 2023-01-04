A 61-Year-Old Man Farmer Is Set to Marry for the 88th Time

Photo by Ratnesh Rai on Unsplash

There are a lot of people living in this day and age that think the thought of keeping a marriage together would be boring, at times demanding, and seldom enjoyable. But, on the other hand, there are people like Indonesia's "playboy king," who will soon be getting married for the 88th time at the ripe age of just 61 years old and is still full of life and vitality.

The elderly gentleman from West Java, Indonesia, known as Kaan, is reportedly going to marry an ex-wife from his 86th marriage. He said that the reason for his most recent union (or reunion) was that he couldn't say no to the woman's request to come back to him, even though they had previously only been married for four months. For his 88th time, he said of his bride-to-be that the love between them is so strong, although they have been separated for a while.

According to Kaan, a farmer by trade, he was just 14 years old when he tied the knot for the first time, and his bride was two years his senior. But he admitted that the marriage didn't endure because of his "bad attitude," which prompted the woman to file for divorce. However, he did not try to disclose what he meant by saying he had a "bad attitude."

That encounter supposedly made Kaan upset, and he afterward pursued "spiritual wisdom" to make numerous women fall in love with him,

Divorces in Indonesia must be finalized in a court of law, and the country's constitution expressly forbids "private," unrecorded divorces. It usually takes the court between six and nine months to make a decision on a divorce petition.

It is unclear how many of Kaan's marriages have ended in divorce court, but this does not discourage him from getting married again. We also don't know how many kids Kaan has from his 87 marriages, but we hope that he and his new partner find happiness together anyhow, no matter how implausible that may be.