Pastor Charges $1160 for a Meeting with God in Heaven

MS Budeli posted prices on his social media page Photo by Sekororo News

In the past several years, some pastors have done questionable things that have caused controversy and cast doubt on their intelligence. As the year winds down, people want a fresh start and hope that their wishes will be granted in the coming year.

A South African preacher had lately caused an uproar online when it was uncovered that he was demanding large sums of money from his followers in exchange for "miracles" like "seeing God in heaven."

If you've always wanted to see God without dying, MS Budeli, one of Africa's many shady pastors, says he can help if you pay him. A flyer advertising Pastor MS Budeli's services has been circulating online, claiming that he can help people see their futures in their cell phones, forgive all their debt, and even see God. It's as simple as signing up for his "Worship Conference" and forking out the extra cash for prayers.

Pastor MS Budeli planned to hold his Worship Conference on December 25. This was a special event where people could hear his sermons and pray in an extraordinary way. However, like everything of value, personalized prayers may be rather pricey. There are no reports yet on how the event went.

For instance, "to see God in Heaven" will set you back 20,000 rands ($1,160), debt cancellation will set you back 5,000 rands ($290), being married the very next day would set you back 10,000 rands ($580), and seeing the future on a smartphone will set you back 20,000 rands ($1,160).

Those are pretty startling assertions, but they aren't quite as shocking as the notion that winning a gambling game is supposedly 15 times more expensive than meeting God in heaven. Regarding beating the Aviator Game, an online game, MS Budeli charges a whopping 300,000 rands ($17,400). That is 15 times more than seeing God.

Online commenters, however, expressed sympathy for the victims of his "special prayer charges," claiming they couldn't believe he could actually con people out of their money.

Someone wrote, "Good luck to everyone who is going to fall for this foolishness," under a photo of MS Budeli's poster for his Worship Conference.