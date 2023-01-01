Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdZmM_0k0PbtMn00
Photo byTumisu from Pixabay

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.

If this news story is any indication, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. A lady in the United Arab Emirates filed for divorce from her husband in a Shariah court, claiming she was being “smothered” by his love and compassion. To make matters worse, the husband supposedly never argued with her during their one-year marriage and even helped her with domestic tasks like cleaning, which she regarded as "hell." 

According to reports, the woman told the court, “He never shouted at me or turned me down.” She added that she was so overwhelmed by intense feelings of love and appreciation that she had nearly passed out. She also had an issue with him helping her clean the house.

She claimed she wished for a day of disagreement with her loving spouse, but he always forgave her and lavished her with presents. She insisted that the easy life of obedience was not for her and needed a meaningful discussion, if not an argument.

During a preliminary hearing, the husband informed the judges that his only intention was to “be a wonderful and loving husband,” which astonished everyone. Unhappily, it appears that his wife’s wish to file for divorce was the direct result of his obsessive attempts to make her happy. 

The husband told the judges that he had gone on a diet and begun working out after his wife had often criticized his weight. As a direct result of his efforts, he fractured his leg. Despite this, he urged the judge to persuade his wife to change her mind.

The husband explained to reporters that it was unreasonable to assess a marriage based on its first year together and that everyone has the capacity to grow from their failures. Fortunately, the court decided to postpone the case to allow the parties an opportunity to make amends.

