Priests Sprinkled a City With Holy Water to Cleanse It of Drunkenness

In their fight against “crimes” like drunkenness and immorality, the Orthodox clergy of Russia’s Tver Oblast has reached new heights. They flew above the city of Tver and sprinkled holy water to purify it.

Members of the Russian Orthodox Church performed an unusual airborne blessing to commemorate All-Russian Sobriety Day. They loaded 70 liters of holy water and two icons onto a tiny plane: the “Inexhaustible Chalice,” which is supposed to be able to heal people of alcohol and drug addiction, and an icon of John the Baptist.

There was also a married couple on board who said the husband had been healed of alcoholism by a miracle. After taking off from a field close to Tver, the religious members opened the plane door, held a prayer session, and dumped the holy water over the city.

No one knows for sure why precisely 70 liters of holy water were used, although it may have something to do with the numerological significance of the number seven in Christianity.

“All sickness comes from demons. Therefore, at its core, every illness is a spiritual illness,” Father Alexander Goryachev said to Tver News. He said he didn’t get the humor when asked if people would take the blessings seriously. He just wanted to help in the elimination of diseases. He went on to say that they advocate for ending drug and alcohol use, noting that none of these issues were funny. He then said, “Let them laugh, and we will do our job.”

The Russian people have a well-earned reputation for their love of vodka, but the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that recent efforts to reduce alcohol use are having an effect.