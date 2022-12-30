A Restaurant Has Been Serving The Same Soup for Many Years

Delicious Beef Broth Which Has Been Simmering For More Than Four Decades Photo by The Ranting Panda

Bangkok attracts gastronomes from all over the world because of its wide range of eateries, from humble street stalls to Michelin-starred fine dining experiences.

Hundreds of hungry diners frequent Wattana Panich every day, making it one of the busiest restaurants in Bangkok’s Ekkamai district. The restaurant is known for its hearty soups and stews. The authentic Thai cuisine at this restaurant is well-known in Thailand, yet the secret behind its deliciousness may turn off some Western diners.

The thick beef noodle soup at Wattana Panich is a fan favorite, and it’s created with both stewed and raw beef, tripe, meatballs, internal organs, and spices. However, the most vital component is the broth, which has been cooking for over 45 years. Wattana Panich saves its leftover broth every night by straining it and putting it in the fridge so that it can be used to make soup the next day. For almost 45 years, they have been doing this every day, and they say it’s the major reason their food tastes so good.

Traditional “hunter’s stew” or “perpetual stew,” upon which Wattana Panich is based, is prepared by letting the stew boil constantly while continually adding additional ingredients. This method assures that the broth will take on as much of the taste of the ingredients as possible, resulting in mouthwatering meals. Although the idea that the longer the soup simmers, the better it tastes is a basic one, this Thai restaurant has pushed it to the extreme.

BK Magazine reports that the chefs at Wattana Panich refrigerate the broth they don’t use every night to keep it from going bad so it can be used as a foundation for the next day’s stew. Then, every day, the chefs add roughly 25 kilograms of meat to the stew, boosting the taste of the broth that has been simmering for decades.

Nattapong Kaweenuntawong is the third person in his family to run Wattana Panich, and he wants his three kids to take over the business. But, no matter what happens, you can be sure that the restaurant will use the same broth (or at least some of the same broth) as the day it opened 45 years ago in Ekkamai.

The dark, hardened shell surrounding the massive copper stew pot attests to the broth’s long history of use. Wattana Panich’s proprietors have made it a 45-year-old custom to never clean the restaurant’s soup spillage. It’s hardly the most sanitary piece of history, but it is history nonetheless.