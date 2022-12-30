A Man Who Hasn't Washed His Hair in 40 Years Describes His Dreadlocks as a "Gift From God"

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHVqV_0jyXh3j800
Sakal's unwashed hairPhoto byBarcroft

In India, a 63-year-old man who hasn’t cut and washed his hair in over 40 years has to wear a head cloth over his knotted, 6-foot-long locks or risk stepping on them.

Originally from Eastern India, Sakal Dev Tuddu claims to have been sporting a lengthy mane of hair since the age of 22. He didn’t cut his hair for a whole year for some reason, and when he woke up one day, he saw that it was all tangled up into “jatta” (dreadlocks). He considered it a blessing from God, and he never chopped or cleaned his hair again after that.

Since then, he has refused to cut his long hair, and he is convinced that God appeared to him in a dream and forbade him to do so. From the day he had this dream, he stopped washing his hair and abstained from eating non-vegetarian food, drinking alcohol, and smoking, and his long hair transformed into dreadlocks.

His amazing jatta (dreadlocks) extend almost 6 feet in length, touch the ground, and trail behind him. Sakal keeps his hair covered in a white rag on top of his head every time he goes out to protect it from growing even dirtier.

Sakal is regarded as a good-hearted person by the people of his hometown since he began allowing his hair to grow out. The locals revere Sakal as though he were a saint. People from all across India travel to visit him, hoping to be healed by his homemade herbal treatments. Many infertile couples have traveled great distances to have his blessing. India is home to diverse religious traditions and a rich cultural heritage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 823

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
6765 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Woman Paid a Fake 'Astronaut' $30,000 to Help Him Return to Earth So That They May Marry

A Japanese woman was tricked into giving $30,000 to a "Russian astronaut" she met online to help him get back to Earth from the International Space Station. According to reports, the unidentified woman fell in love with the "astronaut" when they met on social media in June 2022. Throughout their exchanges on the messaging service Line, the man soon confessed his love for the woman and offered to relocate to Japan to marry her. The only issue was that he was now stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) and lacked the financial resources necessary to return to Earth.

Read full story
67 comments

An Artificial Intelligence Is in Charge of a Political Party in Denmark

Given the constant political bickering, it may be time to concede that humans aren't the best at reaching consensus. In politics, egos are always a factor, and gut feelings often trump logic. The founders of The Synthetic Party, the first political party based on artificial intelligence (AI), believe that AI has the potential to perform better than humans in politics. In the general election scheduled for 2023 in Denmark, the party plans to field a candidate powered by an artificial intelligence named Leader Lars.

Read full story
1 comments

A 61-Year-Old Man Farmer Is Set to Marry for the 88th Time

There are a lot of people living in this day and age that think the thought of keeping a marriage together would be boring, at times demanding, and seldom enjoyable. But, on the other hand, there are people like Indonesia's "playboy king," who will soon be getting married for the 88th time at the ripe age of just 61 years old and is still full of life and vitality.

Read full story
5 comments

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.

Read full story
156 comments

Belgian Restaurant Serves Recycled Water From Its Toilets for Its Drinking Water

A restaurant in Kuurne, Belgium, began providing free drinking water recycled from its sinks and toilets in 2019 to promote a new sort of water purification technology. Since the water at Kuurne's Gust'eaux restaurant doesn't have any discernible characteristics that would indicate its origin (it tastes and smells like tap water and has a neutral hue), customers have no way of knowing that it comes from the toilet.

Read full story
6 comments

The 24 Yr Old Man Who Married an 81-Year-Old Woman to Avoid Military Service

In 2019, a young Ukrainian man got out of having to serve in the military because he was married to a woman 57 years older than him. Despite the fact that there was a lot of backlash against the man, the law was on his side.

Read full story
151 comments

Pastor Charges $1160 for a Meeting with God in Heaven

MS Budeli posted prices on his social media pagePhoto bySekororo News. In the past several years, some pastors have done questionable things that have caused controversy and cast doubt on their intelligence. As the year winds down, people want a fresh start and hope that their wishes will be granted in the coming year.

Read full story
474 comments

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.

Read full story
98 comments

Priests Sprinkled a City With Holy Water to Cleanse It of Drunkenness

In their fight against “crimes” like drunkenness and immorality, the Orthodox clergy of Russia’s Tver Oblast has reached new heights. They flew above the city of Tver and sprinkled holy water to purify it.

Read full story

A Restaurant Has Been Serving The Same Soup for Many Years

Delicious Beef Broth Which Has Been Simmering For More Than Four DecadesPhoto byThe Ranting Panda. Bangkok attracts gastronomes from all over the world because of its wide range of eateries, from humble street stalls to Michelin-starred fine dining experiences.

Read full story
59 comments

A Grandmother Was Sued by Her Daughter Because She Shared Photos of Her Grandkids on Social Media without her Permission

A Dutch woman dragged her own mother to court when the latter refused to delete images of her grandkids from her social media pages, which are illegal to post online in Europe without the permission of the child’s parents.

Read full story
338 comments

A Headteacher Consumes Leftovers to Protest Food Waste and Shame Students Into Eating Just Enough

China passed legislation in 2021 punishing those who waste a lot of food. Now, the principal of a high school wants this message to get through to his students by eating their leftovers.

Read full story

A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year

A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.

Read full story
449 comments

At Karen’s Diner, the Servers’ Nasty Attitude Is What You’re Paying for

If being insulted and mocked by wait staff is your idea of a good time, then making a reservation at Karen’s Diner should be high on your list of things to do when going out to eat. Karen’s Diner has been called an “immersive, pop-up eating experience” that you shouldn’t miss if you want to complain as you eat.

Read full story
50 comments

A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes

Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain homePhoto byVietnamPlus. For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.

Read full story
10 comments

A Highway Was Constructed Around a Woman’s Home Because She Refused To Move

Do you think it’s difficult to live next to a highway? Consider living between two. After the owner, Ms. Liang refused to leave; a motorway was built around her house in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. With the property now wedged between two roadways, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

Read full story
275 comments

A Prisoner Swallowed a Phone to Avoid Being Searched and Needed Surgery to Remove It After 6 Months

Six months after swallowing a cell phone, an Egyptian man had to undergo emergency surgery to retrieve it from his stomach. Surgeons at Aswan University Hospital removed a small mobile phone from a man’s intestines after it had been there for half a year. This was the first incidence of its sort in Egypt.

Read full story
203 comments

A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.

Read full story
19 comments

The Time When Left-Handedness Was Seen as a Sign of Witchcraft And Evil

Being left-handed carried a lot of negative connotations back in the day. As a result, left-handers have historically been the targets of widespread prejudice and stigma. In addition to being called “unclean,” they were also said to be “possessed” by the devil. Left-handedness was misunderstood in medieval times and stigmatized as weak, unlucky, and even dangerous. If you did not know, the word sinister comes from the Latin word sinistra, meaning “left” or “unlucky.”

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy