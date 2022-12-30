A Man Who Hasn't Washed His Hair in 40 Years Describes His Dreadlocks as a "Gift From God"

Sakal's unwashed hair Photo by Barcroft

In India, a 63-year-old man who hasn’t cut and washed his hair in over 40 years has to wear a head cloth over his knotted, 6-foot-long locks or risk stepping on them.

Originally from Eastern India, Sakal Dev Tuddu claims to have been sporting a lengthy mane of hair since the age of 22. He didn’t cut his hair for a whole year for some reason, and when he woke up one day, he saw that it was all tangled up into “jatta” (dreadlocks). He considered it a blessing from God, and he never chopped or cleaned his hair again after that.

Since then, he has refused to cut his long hair, and he is convinced that God appeared to him in a dream and forbade him to do so. From the day he had this dream, he stopped washing his hair and abstained from eating non-vegetarian food, drinking alcohol, and smoking, and his long hair transformed into dreadlocks.

His amazing jatta (dreadlocks) extend almost 6 feet in length, touch the ground, and trail behind him. Sakal keeps his hair covered in a white rag on top of his head every time he goes out to protect it from growing even dirtier.

Sakal is regarded as a good-hearted person by the people of his hometown since he began allowing his hair to grow out. The locals revere Sakal as though he were a saint. People from all across India travel to visit him, hoping to be healed by his homemade herbal treatments. Many infertile couples have traveled great distances to have his blessing. India is home to diverse religious traditions and a rich cultural heritage.