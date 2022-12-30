A Grandmother Was Sued by Her Daughter Because She Shared Photos of Her Grandkids on Social Media without her Permission

Ceebla Cuud

Photo byKampus Production

A Dutch woman dragged her own mother to court when the latter refused to delete images of her grandkids from her social media pages, which are illegal to post online in Europe without the permission of the child’s parents.

The grandmother was sued by her daughter when she refused to get rid of photos she had taken of her three grandchildren, who were then ages 14, 6, and 5. It was alleged that she and her daughter had ceased communicating over this little matter. The children’s mother claimed that the public images “significantly infringed their privacy” and that this was the deciding factor in her decision to sue her mother. Although the grandmother didn’t appear to understand the situation, the judge did, as he gave the grandmother ten days to either delete all the images of her grandkids from social media or pay a fine of $53 per day for each day the photos were up.

The judge decided that when the grandmother posted photos of her grandchildren on Facebook, she made them available to a wider audience. This made them subject to European GDPR rules, which usually don’t apply to “purely personal” or “household” data processing.

According to Dutch news sites, the grandmother defended herself by saying that she respects the children’s privacy and has removed most of their pictures from her social media pages. Although she wanted to leave just one photo of them up on Facebook and Pinterest, she was told to take them all down since her daughter hadn’t given her permission.

According to the verdict, the grandmother will have to pay a fine of $53 each day the images are visible to the public on her social media accounts. Her daughter had requested a $266 daily penalty, which the judge deemed excessive.

This must have been devastating for the grandmother. To be taken to court by your daughter can't be easy. Nevertheless, the daughter's position is understandable, especially since she wanted to protect her children from unwanted attention. The grandmother could have kept the photos on her phone without causing this situation to escalate. Do you feel the daughter was correct to do this?

