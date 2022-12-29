A Headteacher Consumes Leftovers to Protest Food Waste and Shame Students Into Eating Just Enough

Photo by Prudence Earl on Unsplash

China passed legislation in 2021 punishing those who waste a lot of food. Now, the principal of a high school wants this message to get through to his students by eating their leftovers.

Wang Yongxin is in charge of a private high school in the province of Hunan, China. Wang was caught on camera waiting by the trash can in the cafeteria, where he kept students from throwing away their leftovers and eating them.

As a result, the students felt so bad that they promised to finish their meals in the future. He informed reporters that several students who watched him eat their friends’ leftovers ended up finishing their meals. Wang also said that he eats the leftovers of his students every day, which is the same as three meals. More crucially, he has convinced many of his students to only take as much food as they can reasonably eat. He explains that his motivation is to be a role model for his children, telling them that food squandering is horrible. He is convinced that his method works, and teachers and students are stunned by this approach,

It’s not just the kids that are embarrassed by Wang’s campaign. Many argue that teaching children to eat others’ leftovers sets a dangerous precedent in preventing the spread of disease.

From their point of view, the headteacher might want to try new ways of teaching to reach the students. While it is admirable to save money, it is not prudent to put one's health at risk by consuming food that has been sitting out for an extended period of time or has been passed through the dirty hands of students. Having the school principal gobble down school lunches does not the most fantastic idea.