A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year

A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.

Even though Lin took a shower once a week when they were dating, the husband claimed that her dubious hygiene was already an issue at that time. However, it got significantly worse after they were married.

He finally broke down when her once-a-week showers turned into monthly ones, then biannual ones, and finally yearly ones. He claimed this once-a-year shower would take six hours and cause the drain to become clogged with dirt.

The husband said they only get intimate once a year because of Lin’s lack of hygiene, which meant that the pair went childless after ten years of marriage. He also added that Lin persuaded him not to look for a job in order to take care of his ailing father-in-law, so he and Lin are both currently unemployed. After being offered a job as a security guard at a building, the husband told reporters that he turned it down because Lin had warned him about the low status of the position. Lin’s mom helped out a lot by covering the couple’s bills, but they were struggling because they had no other source of income.

The husband finally left the house and started working elsewhere in late 2015. The final straw for the man was when Lin showed up at his new job after barely a month, demanding he resigns.

Lin, who is against divorce, said that her husband was lying and that she and her parents treated him like a son. She claimed she went to his office since she couldn’t get in touch with him by phone. The mother-in-law told reporters that she sometimes sent money to the couple because they had been unemployed for a long time, but she never wanted to pay for their living costs.

After two years of separation, the court agreed with the plaintiff (the husband) that the marriage was doomed since the pair couldn’t get along on fundamental issues like employment, housework, and personal cleanliness.

The court granted him his wish.