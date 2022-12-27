A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes

Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain home Photo by VietnamPlus

For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.

Nguyen Van Truong initially became interested in porcelain antiques in 1986, a year after he was released from the army and returned to his hometown of Kieu Son in Vietnam’s Vinh Phuc region.

At the time, he was a carpenter by trade, and it was while painting the furniture of a local antique dealer that he was first exposed to the elegance of classic porcelain tableware. Inspired, Truong set out to all of Vietnam’s northern regions in quest of traditional porcelain items, spending his life savings in an effort to amass the most extensive collection imaginable.

Even Truong’s family had a hard time understanding his fixation on porcelain since he would spend all of his money on it and then borrow more from friends, family, and acquaintances. He backpacked throughout the country, stopping wherever he heard porcelain dishes were being sold, sometimes for months. At first, the 58-year-old planned to buy and sell the porcelain for a profit. However, after seeing the “bleeding of antiques” abroad, he decided he could no longer support this industry. So he stopped selling the dishes until he figured out what to do with them.

Nguyen Van Truong expressed concern that someone would steal or damage his collection if he kept it at his house. The prospect of the family selling his porcelain collection after his death was too much for him to bear. So that his collection would survive the test of time, he planned to incorporate the dishware into his home.

Truong decided the best way to maintain the legacy of his forefathers was to affix them to the walls of his house. So, one evening after supper, he mixed up some cement and began mounting some of his porcelain bowl collection into the walls of his home. After he finished with the outside, he went on to the fence and gate.

Pictures of Truong’s unusual home, now covered with approximately 10,000 porcelain dishes, bowls, and urns, have been making the rounds on social media. The collector admits that while his home is filled with exquisite artifacts, most of them were purchased for a low price (although he does have some that date back to the 17th and 18th centuries).

The only thing that matters to the Vietnamese porcelain collector is preserving his country’s culture, regardless of the monetary value of his dishes.

He has already informed his children that the house is off-limits for sale or demolition after his death; he wants his legacy to endure. They have the option of making it their home or living elsewhere.