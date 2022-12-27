A Highway Was Constructed Around a Woman’s Home Because She Refused To Move

Photo by Guangzhou Daily - Weibo

Do you think it’s difficult to live next to a highway? Consider living between two. After the owner, Ms. Liang refused to leave; a motorway was built around her house in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. With the property now wedged between two roadways, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

Located in Guangdong Province, China, this roadway gained notoriety two years ago for an unusual reason: it was constructed around a little house whose residents refused to relocate.

China is notorious for its “nail homes,” the dwellings of residents who reject developer money for destruction, but this one sits in the center of a motorway overpass. Chinese media showed a video of the property squished between the lanes of the recently opened Haizhuyong Bridge in Guangzhou. It is situated in a hole in the middle of a four-lane bridge and has become a local attraction. The owner of the 40-square-meter, single-story house, Ms. Liang, told reporters that the government had failed to supply her with a suitable replacement property, instead providing her with a unit near a mortuary. She is the last remaining resident among the neighborhood’s original 47 households and seven businesses. Others took advantage of government incentives and left.

Ms. Liang stated people believe these surroundings are undesirable, but she feels calm and serene. She said she doesn’t care what other people think of her perseverance.

Multiple offers were reportedly made to Ms. Liang by the government, but she declined them all. She was offered two other apartments in addition to the $186,500 cash. Instead, she reportedly sought four apartments and around $287,000.

People say that the government had to change its original plan and build the bridge around the “nail house” because it couldn’t come to an agreement with the owners. A spokesman, however, has stated that talks with the lady will continue.

Photo by Richard Harvey CC-BY-SA-3.0

Stott Hall Farm in the UK is like the property in China because it is in the middle of the M62 motorway. Its owner is widely thought to be unwilling to move the property.

The fact, however, is far less sensational than that. Stott Hall Farm lies in the center of the interstate because a geological fault beneath it would have been challenging to resolve.

Yorkshire Water claims the property was built on "impossibly steep" terrain because of a “geological anomaly.”