A Prisoner Swallowed a Phone to Avoid Being Searched and Needed Surgery to Remove It After 6 Months

Six months after swallowing a cell phone, an Egyptian man had to undergo emergency surgery to retrieve it from his stomach. Surgeons at Aswan University Hospital removed a small mobile phone from a man’s intestines after it had been there for half a year. This was the first incidence of its sort in Egypt.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, a prisoner, was brought to the emergency department with acute stomach discomfort, and a CT scan indicated that he had a foreign object in his intestines. After getting him ready for surgery, physicians extracted what turned out to be a little mobile phone wrapped in plastic foil. Doctors didn’t remove the protective plastic layer from the phone until the police arrived, but it was clear what was inside.

The patient stated that he swallowed the cell phone six months ago. He has done this before, but this time it did not come out the other end. According to Mohamed’s account to the medics, he had previously ingested the tiny mobile phone to avoid handing it over to the guards in the event of a search but always expelled it afterward. After charging it and using it to communicate with the outside world, he subsequently ingested it back into his stomach. This time, though, he didn’t defecate for six months, but he didn’t let it bother him too much and continued his regular diet and fluid intake. He was also embarrassed to say anything, and he was hoping for the best.

The man said he had never had bloating or constipation prior to the day he was rushed to the hospital with terrible stomach discomfort. His intestinal tract was inflamed and severely infected, but doctors claimed it might have been a lot worse if the phone hadn’t been covered in plastic foil.

One of the physicians who operated on Mohamed told reporters, “The existence of the phone in the belly may have caused intestinal obstruction or bloating, and we could have had to remove part of the intestine, but happily, this did not happen.”

It is amazing what people would do for a bit of connection with other people. Some criminals around the world swallow objects like this, but I doubt anybody else has survived with one in their stomach for six months.