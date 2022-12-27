A Prisoner Swallowed a Phone to Avoid Being Searched and Needed Surgery to Remove It After 6 Months

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XFCz_0jv8JMUh00
Photo byJoshua Hoehne / UnsplashonUnsplash

Six months after swallowing a cell phone, an Egyptian man had to undergo emergency surgery to retrieve it from his stomach. Surgeons at Aswan University Hospital removed a small mobile phone from a man’s intestines after it had been there for half a year. This was the first incidence of its sort in Egypt. 

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, a prisoner, was brought to the emergency department with acute stomach discomfort, and a CT scan indicated that he had a foreign object in his intestines. After getting him ready for surgery, physicians extracted what turned out to be a little mobile phone wrapped in plastic foil. Doctors didn’t remove the protective plastic layer from the phone until the police arrived, but it was clear what was inside. 

The patient stated that he swallowed the cell phone six months ago. He has done this before, but this time it did not come out the other end. According to Mohamed’s account to the medics, he had previously ingested the tiny mobile phone to avoid handing it over to the guards in the event of a search but always expelled it afterward. After charging it and using it to communicate with the outside world, he subsequently ingested it back into his stomach. This time, though, he didn’t defecate for six months, but he didn’t let it bother him too much and continued his regular diet and fluid intake. He was also embarrassed to say anything, and he was hoping for the best.

The man said he had never had bloating or constipation prior to the day he was rushed to the hospital with terrible stomach discomfort. His intestinal tract was inflamed and severely infected, but doctors claimed it might have been a lot worse if the phone hadn’t been covered in plastic foil.

One of the physicians who operated on Mohamed told reporters, “The existence of the phone in the belly may have caused intestinal obstruction or bloating, and we could have had to remove part of the intestine, but happily, this did not happen.”

It is amazing what people would do for a bit of connection with other people. Some criminals around the world swallow objects like this, but I doubt anybody else has survived with one in their stomach for six months.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 203

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
4606 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Grandmother Was Sued by Her Daughter Because She Shared Photos of Her Grandkids on Social Media without her Permission

A Dutch woman dragged her own mother to court when the latter refused to delete images of her grandkids from her social media pages, which are illegal to post online in Europe without the permission of the child’s parents.

Read full story
20 comments

A Headteacher Consumes Leftovers to Protest Food Waste and Shame Students Into Eating Just Enough

China passed legislation in 2021 punishing those who waste a lot of food. Now, the principal of a high school wants this message to get through to his students by eating their leftovers.

Read full story

A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year

A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.

Read full story
337 comments

At Karen’s Diner, the Servers’ Nasty Attitude Is What You’re Paying for

If being insulted and mocked by wait staff is your idea of a good time, then making a reservation at Karen’s Diner should be high on your list of things to do when going out to eat. Karen’s Diner has been called an “immersive, pop-up eating experience” that you shouldn’t miss if you want to complain as you eat.

Read full story
6 comments

A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes

Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain homePhoto byVietnamPlus. For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.

Read full story
10 comments

A Highway Was Constructed Around a Woman’s Home Because She Refused To Move

Do you think it’s difficult to live next to a highway? Consider living between two. After the owner, Ms. Liang refused to leave; a motorway was built around her house in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. With the property now wedged between two roadways, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

Read full story
245 comments

A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.

Read full story
19 comments

The Time When Left-Handedness Was Seen as a Sign of Witchcraft And Evil

Being left-handed carried a lot of negative connotations back in the day. As a result, left-handers have historically been the targets of widespread prejudice and stigma. In addition to being called “unclean,” they were also said to be “possessed” by the devil. Left-handedness was misunderstood in medieval times and stigmatized as weak, unlucky, and even dangerous. If you did not know, the word sinister comes from the Latin word sinistra, meaning “left” or “unlucky.”

Read full story
4 comments

The salaried worker who was barred from working for a public office after failing to show up to his job for a decade

A Spanish government official was prohibited from holding public office for nine years after he missed work every day for ten years. Every day, at 7:30 a.m., Carles Recio, the director of archives for the provincial government of Valencia, would arrive at work to punch in, only to return at 4 p.m. to punch out. His official schedule called for him to start work at 7:30 a.m. and clock off at 3:30 p.m. But inside the first year, colleagues lodged complaints that he was not attending. Supposedly, he would arrive at work at 7:30 a.m., clock in, goes home, and return at 3:30 p.m. to clock out.

Read full story
108 comments

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.

Read full story
25 comments
New Orleans, LA

911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run

Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.

Read full story
223 comments

Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours

One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.

Read full story
111 comments

The Doctor Who Wrote His Initials on His Patients’ Organs is Struck off

Dr. Simon Bramhall, a consultant surgeon in his 50s, has admitted that he used a surgical laser to brand his initials “SB” onto the livers of two organ transplant patients. The doctor then told the authorities that he had marked the organs to make the lengthy transplant procedures less stressful in the operating room. The doctor was charged with three counts of assault, of which he was found guilty on two counts.

Read full story

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.

Read full story
18 comments

A Man With Epilepsy Who Had Part of His Brain Removed No Longer Feels Fear

"Fearless" is often used to describe bravery and daring, but have you ever thought about what it would be like to lose all awareness of your fight-or-flight terror response?. Jody Smith can speak from personal experience. Despite the success of the operation to eliminate his epilepsy, he quickly realized that he no longer experienced genuine, primal terror.

Read full story
18 comments

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.

Read full story
368 comments

Parents Sue Their Only Son and His Wife for Being Childless

"We killed our dreams to raise him." When their son got married, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad were ecstatic. As their only child, the Indian parents used their entire savings to support him. However, after waiting for grandchildren for six years, they finally snapped and filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding $643,000.

Read full story
104 comments

Woman Who Convinced Mahatma Gandhi of Her Previous Life Reincarnation

For all of us, death and rebirth remain enigmas. The term “belief” is commonly used to describe something that science cannot explain. The world is full of fascinating tales of people who claim to have been reborn and to have memories of their previous lives. Shanti Devi’s tale is one such remarkable one.

Read full story
2 comments
Queens, NY

The African American Woman Who Developed the Home Security System

The unpredictability of the police made Marie Van Brittan Brown apprehensive in her own neighborhood. As a result, she patented a sophisticated home security system. After more than 50 years, the technology has found its way into millions of homes and businesses worldwide.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy