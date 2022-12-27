A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.

Consider the story of this Indonesian woman who faked her death and announced it on social media to avoid repaying about $268 in debt. Her lender said Liza Dewi Pramita asked for a loan extension because she couldn’t pay back the money. Still, just before the second deadline, Pramita’s son posted on Facebook that his mother had died, along with pictures of her body that showed cotton swabs in her nose.

Maya Gunawan, the lady who loaned Liza Dewi Pramita the money, knew her through an Arisan online community to which they both belonged. In the well-known Indonesian lottery system Arisan, players contribute sums of money each month, with one person taking home the entire pot. The monthly pot is considered an investment because all members eventually receive their share.

Although Maya Gunawan had never seen Liza Dewi Pramita in the flesh, she did inquire with other members of the Arisan group about her reputation when Liza Dewi Pramita begged for a loan. As a result, she loaned Pramita IDR 4.2 million with the condition that she repay it by November 20.

When Pramita’s creditor reminded her that she owed money, she said she couldn’t get the money and begged for more time. Maya agreed, but her Arisan colleague was also unable to meet the December 6 deadline and wasn’t responding to messages. Then, on December 11, Maya Gunawan received the devastating news that the woman had passed away. The heartbreaking news of Liza Dewi Pramita’s death in an automobile accident on a bridge in Medan was shared on Facebook by her son. Images of the woman’s body with closed eyes and cotton stuffed in her nostrils were also released.

Gunawan was upset by the woman’s death at first, putting the unpaid debt out of her mind, but then Pramita’s son revealed that she would be buried in Aceh Tamiang, which was particularly far from her house. This made her doubt everything, so she scrutinized Facebook images. After investigating the images, she realized the photos without the woman’s face were lifted off the internet to fake her death.

It was said that when the youngster was confronted about the images, he revealed that the whole affair had been a farce staged by his mother in order to get out of having to pay her bills. Regrettably, even after this information came to light, Liza Dewi Pramita could not be located, and Maya is still waiting to get her money back.

As the cost of living goes up, it will put more pressure on people who are already in debt because of rising home and business costs. It’s not so shocking that this happened. Many folks are having a tough time of it right now. As the cost of living crisis gets worse and prices go up because of inflation, more people may find it harder to pay their bills and keep up with their debt.