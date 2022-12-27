A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fd49h_0jv6kTJp00
Photo bypanyawat auitpol / UnsplashonUnsplash

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.

Consider the story of this Indonesian woman who faked her death and announced it on social media to avoid repaying about $268 in debt. Her lender said Liza Dewi Pramita asked for a loan extension because she couldn’t pay back the money. Still, just before the second deadline, Pramita’s son posted on Facebook that his mother had died, along with pictures of her body that showed cotton swabs in her nose. 

Maya Gunawan, the lady who loaned Liza Dewi Pramita the money, knew her through an Arisan online community to which they both belonged. In the well-known Indonesian lottery system Arisan, players contribute sums of money each month, with one person taking home the entire pot. The monthly pot is considered an investment because all members eventually receive their share.

Although Maya Gunawan had never seen Liza Dewi Pramita in the flesh, she did inquire with other members of the Arisan group about her reputation when Liza Dewi Pramita begged for a loan. As a result, she loaned Pramita IDR 4.2 million with the condition that she repay it by November 20.

When Pramita’s creditor reminded her that she owed money, she said she couldn’t get the money and begged for more time. Maya agreed, but her Arisan colleague was also unable to meet the December 6 deadline and wasn’t responding to messages. Then, on December 11, Maya Gunawan received the devastating news that the woman had passed away. The heartbreaking news of Liza Dewi Pramita’s death in an automobile accident on a bridge in Medan was shared on Facebook by her son. Images of the woman’s body with closed eyes and cotton stuffed in her nostrils were also released.

Gunawan was upset by the woman’s death at first, putting the unpaid debt out of her mind, but then Pramita’s son revealed that she would be buried in Aceh Tamiang, which was particularly far from her house. This made her doubt everything, so she scrutinized Facebook images. After investigating the images, she realized the photos without the woman’s face were lifted off the internet to fake her death.

It was said that when the youngster was confronted about the images, he revealed that the whole affair had been a farce staged by his mother in order to get out of having to pay her bills. Regrettably, even after this information came to light, Liza Dewi Pramita could not be located, and Maya is still waiting to get her money back.

As the cost of living goes up, it will put more pressure on people who are already in debt because of rising home and business costs. It’s not so shocking that this happened. Many folks are having a tough time of it right now. As the cost of living crisis gets worse and prices go up because of inflation, more people may find it harder to pay their bills and keep up with their debt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 19

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
4606 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Grandmother Was Sued by Her Daughter Because She Shared Photos of Her Grandkids on Social Media without her Permission

A Dutch woman dragged her own mother to court when the latter refused to delete images of her grandkids from her social media pages, which are illegal to post online in Europe without the permission of the child’s parents.

Read full story
20 comments

A Headteacher Consumes Leftovers to Protest Food Waste and Shame Students Into Eating Just Enough

China passed legislation in 2021 punishing those who waste a lot of food. Now, the principal of a high school wants this message to get through to his students by eating their leftovers.

Read full story

A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year

A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.

Read full story
337 comments

At Karen’s Diner, the Servers’ Nasty Attitude Is What You’re Paying for

If being insulted and mocked by wait staff is your idea of a good time, then making a reservation at Karen’s Diner should be high on your list of things to do when going out to eat. Karen’s Diner has been called an “immersive, pop-up eating experience” that you shouldn’t miss if you want to complain as you eat.

Read full story
6 comments

A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes

Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain homePhoto byVietnamPlus. For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.

Read full story
10 comments

A Highway Was Constructed Around a Woman’s Home Because She Refused To Move

Do you think it’s difficult to live next to a highway? Consider living between two. After the owner, Ms. Liang refused to leave; a motorway was built around her house in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. With the property now wedged between two roadways, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

Read full story
245 comments

A Prisoner Swallowed a Phone to Avoid Being Searched and Needed Surgery to Remove It After 6 Months

Six months after swallowing a cell phone, an Egyptian man had to undergo emergency surgery to retrieve it from his stomach. Surgeons at Aswan University Hospital removed a small mobile phone from a man’s intestines after it had been there for half a year. This was the first incidence of its sort in Egypt.

Read full story
203 comments

The Time When Left-Handedness Was Seen as a Sign of Witchcraft And Evil

Being left-handed carried a lot of negative connotations back in the day. As a result, left-handers have historically been the targets of widespread prejudice and stigma. In addition to being called “unclean,” they were also said to be “possessed” by the devil. Left-handedness was misunderstood in medieval times and stigmatized as weak, unlucky, and even dangerous. If you did not know, the word sinister comes from the Latin word sinistra, meaning “left” or “unlucky.”

Read full story
4 comments

The salaried worker who was barred from working for a public office after failing to show up to his job for a decade

A Spanish government official was prohibited from holding public office for nine years after he missed work every day for ten years. Every day, at 7:30 a.m., Carles Recio, the director of archives for the provincial government of Valencia, would arrive at work to punch in, only to return at 4 p.m. to punch out. His official schedule called for him to start work at 7:30 a.m. and clock off at 3:30 p.m. But inside the first year, colleagues lodged complaints that he was not attending. Supposedly, he would arrive at work at 7:30 a.m., clock in, goes home, and return at 3:30 p.m. to clock out.

Read full story
108 comments

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.

Read full story
25 comments
New Orleans, LA

911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run

Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.

Read full story
223 comments

Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours

One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.

Read full story
111 comments

The Doctor Who Wrote His Initials on His Patients’ Organs is Struck off

Dr. Simon Bramhall, a consultant surgeon in his 50s, has admitted that he used a surgical laser to brand his initials “SB” onto the livers of two organ transplant patients. The doctor then told the authorities that he had marked the organs to make the lengthy transplant procedures less stressful in the operating room. The doctor was charged with three counts of assault, of which he was found guilty on two counts.

Read full story

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.

Read full story
18 comments

A Man With Epilepsy Who Had Part of His Brain Removed No Longer Feels Fear

"Fearless" is often used to describe bravery and daring, but have you ever thought about what it would be like to lose all awareness of your fight-or-flight terror response?. Jody Smith can speak from personal experience. Despite the success of the operation to eliminate his epilepsy, he quickly realized that he no longer experienced genuine, primal terror.

Read full story
18 comments

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.

Read full story
368 comments

Parents Sue Their Only Son and His Wife for Being Childless

"We killed our dreams to raise him." When their son got married, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad were ecstatic. As their only child, the Indian parents used their entire savings to support him. However, after waiting for grandchildren for six years, they finally snapped and filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding $643,000.

Read full story
104 comments

Woman Who Convinced Mahatma Gandhi of Her Previous Life Reincarnation

For all of us, death and rebirth remain enigmas. The term “belief” is commonly used to describe something that science cannot explain. The world is full of fascinating tales of people who claim to have been reborn and to have memories of their previous lives. Shanti Devi’s tale is one such remarkable one.

Read full story
2 comments
Queens, NY

The African American Woman Who Developed the Home Security System

The unpredictability of the police made Marie Van Brittan Brown apprehensive in her own neighborhood. As a result, she patented a sophisticated home security system. After more than 50 years, the technology has found its way into millions of homes and businesses worldwide.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy