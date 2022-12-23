911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run

Precious Stephens Photo by Third District of the New Orleans Police Department

We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.

A single employee’s negligence endangered several people’s lives. The authorities are actively searching for her at this time. Precious Stephens, 25, was dismissed for “deliberately” hanging up on callers in New Orleans. When individuals called in for aid, Precious would select who to help and who to ignore.

The duty of a 911 operator is to listen carefully to the caller and determine the best course of action. The operator must get the caller’s name, contact details, and location before answering the call. The problem was that Precious didn’t always answer every call; if she did, she would hang up on them. Therefore, she was deciding whether or not to assist the caller, and her decision may have meant life or death for the caller.

The 911 center checked her records after receiving complaints and listened to the recordings of her calls. It was apparent that Precious was continually hanging up on callers without taking down their information or dispatching emergency responders. She was fired and then charged with a crime based on her phone calls on August 20 and 21. The authorities have issued a warrant for Precious Stephens’ arrest on the grounds of official misconduct and obstructing emergency communications.

Committing misconduct as a public officer in Louisiana can result in up to 5 years in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Don’t hesitate to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658–6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822–1111 if you have any information on the location of Precious Stephens. A reward has been put up.