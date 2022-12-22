Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHOsN_0jroGKBB00
Photo byLeonard von BibraonUnsplash

One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.

She was mistreated daily, and at least one of her captors had marriage plans for her in mind when he kidnapped her. The likelihood of finding her alive after seven days was negligible. Despite this, neither the cops nor her parents let up their desperate hunt.

Thanks to new information, the police were able to close in on the kidnappers, who fled in a state of fear. The officers arrived quickly and rescued the young woman. However, the kidnappers did not intend to surrender easily. They were one step ahead of law enforcement and had been holding the child captive for a week.

The events that followed could not have been anticipated by anyone.

The police rushed to the last known location of the kidnappers, a secluded hideout surrounded by dense vegetation. They saw the shocking sight of three black-maned lions protecting the weeping child. The kidnappers had fled. According to eyewitnesses and the child, the lions spotted the kidnappers assaulting her and rushed to her aid. They were able to scare away the kidnappers and then watch over the girl for over 12 hours until the police came.

The lions did not harm the girl. When the police arrived, they quickly disappeared into the woods again. The officers simply stood there, watching the lions guarding the girl, before disappearing into the forest. Because the lions kept the girl safe for 12 hours without hurting her, they thought they had witnessed a miracle.

There is disagreement over the cause of the lions’ behavior. Animal specialists are split on whether or not the lions intended to kill the girl. Some have speculated that the lions mistook her whimpering for the mewing of a cub. Their primal impulse kicked in to save the youngster.

People in Ethiopia and all over the world have praised the story as a miracle of our time.

The lions saved the child from her violent captors and whatever misery they had in store for her. In regards to the kidnappers, four of them were tracked down and apprehended by the police. However, there are three more suspects still at large. The officers who located her described her understandable state of shock and fear. She was safely returned to her family.

In rural Ethiopia, where there is a lot of crime and corruption, kidnappings happen often. This is a devastating ordeal for the parents, who may never see their kids again. Those who abduct children for financial gain are sometimes referred to as “baby stealers” or “kidnapper gangs.” They target homeless women, drug addicts, and parents who are preoccupied.

To earn the moms’ trust, the abductors will follow them, befriend them, and even play with the children. It’s not uncommon for them to sedate the mother before kidnapping the child. Children who are sold often wind up in exploitative situations such as slavery, fake adoptions, child marriages, or even ritual sacrifice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 102

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
3348 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes

Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain homePhoto byVietnamPlus. For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.

Read full story

A Highway Was Constructed Around a Woman’s Home Because She Refused To Move

Do you think it’s difficult to live next to a highway? Consider living between two. After the owner, Ms. Liang refused to leave; a motorway was built around her house in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. With the property now wedged between two roadways, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

Read full story
5 comments

A Prisoner Swallowed a Phone to Avoid Being Searched and Needed Surgery to Remove It After 6 Months

Six months after swallowing a cell phone, an Egyptian man had to undergo emergency surgery to retrieve it from his stomach. Surgeons at Aswan University Hospital removed a small mobile phone from a man’s intestines after it had been there for half a year. This was the first incidence of its sort in Egypt.

Read full story
135 comments

A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.

Read full story
12 comments

The Time When Left-Handedness Was Seen as a Sign of Witchcraft And Evil

Being left-handed carried a lot of negative connotations back in the day. As a result, left-handers have historically been the targets of widespread prejudice and stigma. In addition to being called “unclean,” they were also said to be “possessed” by the devil. Left-handedness was misunderstood in medieval times and stigmatized as weak, unlucky, and even dangerous. If you did not know, the word sinister comes from the Latin word sinistra, meaning “left” or “unlucky.”

Read full story
2 comments

The salaried worker who was barred from working for a public office after failing to show up to his job for a decade

A Spanish government official was prohibited from holding public office for nine years after he missed work every day for ten years. Every day, at 7:30 a.m., Carles Recio, the director of archives for the provincial government of Valencia, would arrive at work to punch in, only to return at 4 p.m. to punch out. His official schedule called for him to start work at 7:30 a.m. and clock off at 3:30 p.m. But inside the first year, colleagues lodged complaints that he was not attending. Supposedly, he would arrive at work at 7:30 a.m., clock in, goes home, and return at 3:30 p.m. to clock out.

Read full story
105 comments

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.

Read full story
19 comments
New Orleans, LA

911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run

Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.

Read full story
219 comments

The Doctor Who Wrote His Initials on His Patients’ Organs is Struck off

Dr. Simon Bramhall, a consultant surgeon in his 50s, has admitted that he used a surgical laser to brand his initials “SB” onto the livers of two organ transplant patients. The doctor then told the authorities that he had marked the organs to make the lengthy transplant procedures less stressful in the operating room. The doctor was charged with three counts of assault, of which he was found guilty on two counts.

Read full story

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.

Read full story
10 comments

A Man With Epilepsy Who Had Part of His Brain Removed No Longer Feels Fear

"Fearless" is often used to describe bravery and daring, but have you ever thought about what it would be like to lose all awareness of your fight-or-flight terror response?. Jody Smith can speak from personal experience. Despite the success of the operation to eliminate his epilepsy, he quickly realized that he no longer experienced genuine, primal terror.

Read full story
15 comments

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.

Read full story
357 comments

Parents Sue Their Only Son and His Wife for Being Childless

"We killed our dreams to raise him." When their son got married, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad were ecstatic. As their only child, the Indian parents used their entire savings to support him. However, after waiting for grandchildren for six years, they finally snapped and filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding $643,000.

Read full story
103 comments

Woman Who Convinced Mahatma Gandhi of Her Previous Life Reincarnation

For all of us, death and rebirth remain enigmas. The term “belief” is commonly used to describe something that science cannot explain. The world is full of fascinating tales of people who claim to have been reborn and to have memories of their previous lives. Shanti Devi’s tale is one such remarkable one.

Read full story
2 comments
Queens, NY

The African American Woman Who Developed the Home Security System

The unpredictability of the police made Marie Van Brittan Brown apprehensive in her own neighborhood. As a result, she patented a sophisticated home security system. After more than 50 years, the technology has found its way into millions of homes and businesses worldwide.

Read full story
2 comments

Cultures that Encouraged Women to Marry the Dead to Ensure the Survival of their Lineage

Ghost weddings were a common practice among the Kamba people of eastern Kenya. Women were expected to wed deceased males as part of the social norm. The locals gave this custom high regard since they saw it as a means of keeping the “chain of life” alive and well.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

The Congressman Who Unintentionally Shot Himself in Court While Arguing the Case for an Accidental Death

Hon. Clement Laird VallandighamPhoto byBrady-Handy - Public Domain. Clement Vallandigham, a politician from Ohio, was tragically killed in a shooting accident while attempting to argue in court that such a tragedy might occur. Trials in the United States are known for the lawyers’ dramatic presentations. But, dramatic effect aside, making outrageous claims about the merits of a case can convince judges and jurors.

Read full story

A Couple Was Apprehended after Stealing Wine Worth One Million Dollars

The English-speaking couple that had made reservations for dinner and a place to stay was different from the other patrons. But, unfortunately, nobody could exactly put their finger on what the issue was.

Read full story
6 comments

The Noble Senator Who Was Assaulted for His Antislavery, Abolitionist, and Equal-Rights Beliefs

A member of the House of Representatives stormed into the Senate Chamber and brutally beat a senator unconscious, creating one of the most dramatic and foreboding events in the Senate’s entire existence.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy