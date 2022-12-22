Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours

Photo by Leonard von Bibra on Unsplash

One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.

She was mistreated daily, and at least one of her captors had marriage plans for her in mind when he kidnapped her. The likelihood of finding her alive after seven days was negligible. Despite this, neither the cops nor her parents let up their desperate hunt.

Thanks to new information, the police were able to close in on the kidnappers, who fled in a state of fear. The officers arrived quickly and rescued the young woman. However, the kidnappers did not intend to surrender easily. They were one step ahead of law enforcement and had been holding the child captive for a week.

The events that followed could not have been anticipated by anyone.

The police rushed to the last known location of the kidnappers, a secluded hideout surrounded by dense vegetation. They saw the shocking sight of three black-maned lions protecting the weeping child. The kidnappers had fled. According to eyewitnesses and the child, the lions spotted the kidnappers assaulting her and rushed to her aid. They were able to scare away the kidnappers and then watch over the girl for over 12 hours until the police came.

The lions did not harm the girl. When the police arrived, they quickly disappeared into the woods again. The officers simply stood there, watching the lions guarding the girl, before disappearing into the forest. Because the lions kept the girl safe for 12 hours without hurting her, they thought they had witnessed a miracle.

There is disagreement over the cause of the lions’ behavior. Animal specialists are split on whether or not the lions intended to kill the girl. Some have speculated that the lions mistook her whimpering for the mewing of a cub. Their primal impulse kicked in to save the youngster.

People in Ethiopia and all over the world have praised the story as a miracle of our time.

The lions saved the child from her violent captors and whatever misery they had in store for her. In regards to the kidnappers, four of them were tracked down and apprehended by the police. However, there are three more suspects still at large. The officers who located her described her understandable state of shock and fear. She was safely returned to her family.

In rural Ethiopia, where there is a lot of crime and corruption, kidnappings happen often. This is a devastating ordeal for the parents, who may never see their kids again. Those who abduct children for financial gain are sometimes referred to as “baby stealers” or “kidnapper gangs.” They target homeless women, drug addicts, and parents who are preoccupied.

To earn the moms’ trust, the abductors will follow them, befriend them, and even play with the children. It’s not uncommon for them to sedate the mother before kidnapping the child. Children who are sold often wind up in exploitative situations such as slavery, fake adoptions, child marriages, or even ritual sacrifice.