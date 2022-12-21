The Doctor Who Wrote His Initials on His Patients’ Organs is Struck off

Photo by Mubariz Mammadli / pexels

Dr. Simon Bramhall, a consultant surgeon in his 50s, has admitted that he used a surgical laser to brand his initials “SB” onto the livers of two organ transplant patients. The doctor then told the authorities that he had marked the organs to make the lengthy transplant procedures less stressful in the operating room. The doctor was charged with three counts of assault, of which he was found guilty on two counts.

Bramhall burned the surface of his patients’ organs to make these marks with an argon beam coagulator, which uses a jet of argon plasma to stop organs from bleeding.

These scars fade quickly and are barely noticeable following surgery. In what the prosecution called an “intentional use of criminal force on a patient while unconscious,” Bramhall intended to use this equipment to inscribe his own initials into his patients’ organs.

A week after Simon Bramhall operated on a patient, the donor’s liver started to fail for reasons that had nothing to do with Bramhall’s actions. The branding was found when another surgeon did a follow-up procedure on the patient. It was in August 2013 when Bramhall marked her liver during a transplant procedure. Bramhall had also signed the organ of another patient during surgery later that year, and that patient came forward, too.

Tony Badenoch, who represented the Crown against Bramhall, said that this had been a really rare and complicated case in terms of expert medical testimony and legislation. He went on to say that, as far as he could tell, there was no legal precedent in criminal law. The attacks were described as both unethical and illegal.

Simon Bramhall, MBChB, was a liver transplant surgeon, lecturer, and Royal College of Surgeons fellow at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust. After being suspended from his job for at least five months in December 2020, Bramhall got the ban lifted after a report from a tribunal said that his criminal convictions no longer hurt his ability to do his job.

After further investigation, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) concluded that Bramhall’s actions were “born out of a degree of professional arrogance” and that they “undermined” public trust in the medical profession.

In January 2022, it was determined that Bramhall had “breached” the patient-doctor relationship and was struck off.