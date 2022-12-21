How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny Cash Photo by Courtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit

The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.

Vivian Liberto Cash’s birth name was Vivian Dorraine Liberto. The couple had four children. Their 1967 divorce, however, cast her in the role of the bitter shrew who had been holding him back.

Vivian Cash, Johnny Cash’s first wife, has been mostly excluded from his biography. During their 13-year marriage, Vivian Liberto Cash put up with her husband’s infidelity and bigotry from fans and the wider community. After his divorce from Vivian Cash in 1967, Cash married singer, June Carter.

Background

Vivian Dorraine Liberto was born in Texas in 1943 to a devout Italian Catholic father and an alcoholic mother. Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto met at a skating rink in 1951, and the couple dated for only three weeks before Cash was sent to Germany with the United States Air Force. The two wrote to each other frequently during Cash’s three-year deployment. Johnny Cash kept up a steady correspondence with Vivian Liberto, as would every young lover.

Cash was honest, funny, and open in their correspondence, frequently signing off as “your husband-to-be.” The pair discussed everything in their letters. Liberto included excerpts from several of these letters in her 2007 biography; I Walked The Line: My Life With Johnny. She was speechless when she finally saw Johnny Cash again in 1954, three years after he had returned from his military service. Liberto recalls how she threw herself into his arms and kissed him. They tied the knot the next month at San Antonio’s St. Anne’s. After moving to Memphis with his wife, Johnny Cash worked as a salesman.

According to Vivian, their lives shifted once Cash auditioned for Sam Phillips at Sun Records. Cash went on tour with guys like Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley and drew in the ladies. When Vivian Liberto asked Cash if he was likely to cheat on her, he told her, "I walk the line for you." In 1956, Cash released the smash single “I Walk The Line,” based on his oath to her.

Things quickly deteriorated when Cindy, their third child, was born in 1958. When the couple moved to Hollywood, Vivian Cash said they were swept up in “a dangerous current” of partying. Cash began abusing alcohol and pills. All the things Johnny called “disgusting” and “unclean” and predicted would “destroy our lives,” as Liberto put it.

They finally settled in Casitas Springs in 1961, after the birth of their fourth and last child, Tara. Liberto hoped that relocating would repair her marriage, but her husband’s antics continued. As a regular visitor to Lake Casitas for fishing, drinking, and drug use, Cash was a familiar face at the local police station. While under the influence, Cash once ignited a forest fire, resulting in a penalty of $82,000.

When asked about her ex-reckless husband’s behavior, Vivian Cash blamed drugs. Following his death in 2003, Liberto said, “He’ll always be my gorgeous, caring, and protecting husband.”

The matter of race

After Johnny Cash’s arrest for cocaine in 1965, a photograph of the singer and Vivian Liberto appeared in the press. Fans imagined Liberto was Italian American rather than Black American. Cancellations of performances and demonstrations sprang out in the South due to the rumored interracial couple. Cash and Liberto were threatened with murder by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Cash's PR team reacted right away by filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit and getting statements from Vivian's family and friends about her racial background. In it, they detailed the whites-only schools that Vivian had attended and the fact that she was listed on her marriage certificate as a Caucasian.

Furthermore, Liberto suspected Cash had an affair with June Carter, another singer. She noticed that her husband was spending less time at home. She also found receipts for expensive gifts and heard hints from his bandmates and family. “Once June came around, she passionately wanted Dad, and she was determined to have him,” said Cindy Liberto. “Yes. He chased her because she was so available.”

End of marriage

Vivian Liberto demanded a divorce from her husband in 1966. She described losing her spouse to another woman as a “degrading, horrible experience.” Finally, in 1967, they divorced, and this shocked Liberto’s devout Catholic family.

Immediately after her divorce from Johnny Cash, she was excommunicated by the Catholic Church. As a result, she was not permitted to receive communion. However, the Church reversed its original judgment after her ex-husband sent a letter detailing his many marital faults.

She often reflected on how things might have turned out differently if she had traveled with her husband instead of staying at home to raise their children. After finishing the drafting of her book, Vivian Liberto passed suddenly on May 24, 2005, from complications related to surgery for lung cancer.