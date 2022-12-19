Parents Sue Their Only Son and His Wife for Being Childless

Ceebla Cuud

"We killed our dreams to raise him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gb8g_0jn84Tdg00
Photo byMarisa Howenstine / Unsplash

When their son got married, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad were ecstatic. As their only child, the Indian parents used their entire savings to support him. However, after waiting for grandchildren for six years, they finally snapped and filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding $643,000.

According to local media, the parents from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, filed a suit for damages in May 2022. Shrey Sagar’s parents claimed to have spent $257,000 on his upbringing, US pilot training, marriage arrangement, and wedding in 2016.

In addition to spending $80,000 on a car for Sagar, they also allegedly paid for his honeymoon in Thailand, as stated in their complaint. This legal action was initiated due to “mental harassment.” Furthermore, they are adamant that it is their son’s responsibility to care for them, which includes having a grandchild to continue their lineage. Prasad stated:

“At our age, we need a grandchild, but these folks don’t care. We married him off with the expectation of becoming grandparents. Six years have passed since their wedding day. We seem to have accomplished nothing despite our best efforts.”

Family responsibilities are ingrained early in life in Indian culture. One of these responsibilities is taking care of one’s elderly parents and ensuring that one’s family line continues.

This marriage was a way to ensure that their only son would make them grandparents. But after spending so much on his upbringing and wedding, they were hoping for a return on their investment that he had failed to provide.

Sagar’s parents are hurt by his indifference, especially when they watch other grandparents in the area having fun with their own grandchildren. They said they did not arrange the marriage so their son could move out on his own with his new bride. Therefore, they issued their son an ultimatum: either provide them with a grandchild or compensate them in the next year.

The Prasads spent $65,000 sending their son to flying school in the US in 2006. Sagar moved back to India in 2007 after losing his job during the recession, and he lived off their assistance for almost two years. Sagar is now employed as a pilot, but his parents’ main concern is that he is still not a father.

Traditional Indian culture highly values parental guidance in both the marital and professional spheres. One’s parents are entitled to respect, and it is assumed that their children would give it to them by following their wishes in matters of marriage and career.

