Cultures that Encouraged Women to Marry the Dead to Ensure the Survival of their Lineage

Photo byNathan Dumlao / Unsplash

Ghost weddings were a common practice among the Kamba people of eastern Kenya. Women were expected to wed deceased males as part of the social norm. The locals gave this custom high regard since they saw it as a means of keeping the “chain of life” alive and well.

When a son of the land passed away, his parents would make plans for him to get married posthumously because they understood the significance of maintaining the cycle of life. His loved ones were doing this because they were certain that their son’s legacy wouldn’t be lost if they didn’t.

"Kuungamia Isyitwa," which translates to “preserve the name of the dead man” in local Kamba, was the term for this unusual kind of matrimony. Even though they had accepted their son’s death, the family continued to go out of their way to honor his memory.

How the brides were chosen

The ladies who followed this norm were referred to as “married women,” but in reality, they rarely or never saw their husbands. Wealthy families often engaged in ghost weddings by convincing young women to wed their deceased sons. It was simple if the lady was already engaged to the person before he passed away. This made the marriage proposal less challenging.

The deceased man’s loved ones were obligated to select a suitable spouse for him. Once they found a suitable female, they would contact her family with a marriage proposal. After the bride’s family accepts the engagement and gives her presents, the bride is brought to live with her ghost spouse.

Strangely, a third party is typically recruited to reproduce with the new wife. The customary dowry payment is made, and a sperm donor is hired privately to reproduce with the wife and have children in place of the husband who has died. Any child born to the lady immediately takes the deceased man’s name.

After getting married to the dead, these women can take over the estates of their late husbands. This is because the family still believes the departed men to be living and worthy of possessing property despite their absence.

This type of marriage defies every meaning of the term. Nonetheless, many insist that this was done only to ensure that the deceased man’s family name would go on after his death.

Other examples of ‘ghost marriages’

Several other societies had the custom of marrying a deceased person. Chinese “ghost marriages,” South Sudanese “ghost marriages,” and German “posthumous marriages” are all good examples.

South Sudanese customs say that a “ghost marriage” happens when the bride marries the brother of a husband who has died. Any offspring of the marriage between the brother and the bride stand in for the dead husband. 

Nazi Germany had a tradition of marrying the pregnant fiancée of a deceased soldier to his corpse so that the child might be legally recognized as being born inside the marriage and the bride may receive the privileges accorded to a soldier’s widow.

In traditional Chinese culture, it was considered a disgrace to have an unmarried daughter, and unmarried women were generally isolated and stigmatized. Males commonly carried out ghost marriages for the goal of having children. Another benefit of ghost marriage for males was that it ensured the continuation of the family name. If a male family member dies, his surviving partner may choose to adopt a child to keep the family's genes alive. Ghost marriages can also happen because the spirits of dead men who want to get married show up in dreams or séances. A "ghost marriage" is sometimes done in China because of a tradition that says younger brothers shouldn't get married before their older brothers.

