A Couple Was Apprehended after Stealing Wine Worth One Million Dollars

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3BTz_0jaBblV100
Wine CellarPhoto byMatt Twyman/Unsplash

The English-speaking couple that had made reservations for dinner and a place to stay was different from the other patrons. But, unfortunately, nobody could exactly put their finger on what the issue was.

The woman was obviously wearing a wig. The male, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and bulging biceps, was not the regular clientele of this exclusive Spanish fine-dining restaurant and hotel. The maitre d’, on the other hand, had seen enough wealthy patrons to know that they did not always follow standard etiquette.

This pair checked in and presented phony Swiss passports. The woman only had a small bag when she checked in, and the man had nothing with him at all. They splurged on the $200-per-person seven-course tasting menu for dinner, but they didn’t appear to be enjoying themselves. The employees sensed that the couple was inexperienced with the cuisine. “They did not seem familiar with this type of dining,’ says Carmina Márquez, manager of the two Michelin-starred restaurants.

In October 2021, the restaurant was almost 50% full, but the hotel was less crowded. The guests got the same guided tour that all residents get, which included the beautiful vaulted wine cellar. This event was also a rare chance to see some of the most valuable wines in the collection, including a unique selection from the famous Chateau d’Yquem. These bottles are among the finest examples of Chateau d’Yquem vintages held privately anywhere in the world. The guests then proceeded to their lodgings.

After everyone had left for the night, the hotel was virtually empty by midnight. However, the night receptionist received a phone call at about 1.30 a.m. from the ‘Swiss’ visitors, who requested some food because they were hungry. Even though it seemed odd that guests would still be hungry a few hours after a seven-course meal, the employee left his post at the front desk and headed to the kitchens to make the requested salad and fruit.
As he was absent from his desk for 15 minutes, and while no one was monitoring the cameras, the ‘hungry’ guests unlocked the wine cellar’s electromagnetic lock. They took 45 bottles, all of which were vintages of wine, including all of the Chateau d’Yquem (some of which were over 200 years old) and other vintage bottles and magnums. It’s thought that the stolen wine was worth $1.25 million.

When the dinner was delivered, the couple returned to their room by then. Most likely, they did not sleep through the night and instead spent it packing their loot into two huge bags that the man was carrying over his shoulder when they checked out of the hotel at daybreak.

Around noon, when a sommelier visited the wine cellar, the theft was finally uncovered. When the sommelier saw a few empty spaces on the shelves, he thought that management had taken the bottles for some photoshoots. But as the worker went through the wine cellar, he found that 30 bottles and magnums of Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Burgundies, often called “DRCs,” were also missing. He felt sick when he realized they’d been stolen.

The oldest wine was a rare 1806 Chateau d’Yquem. Around the turn of the century, the first owners of the restaurant bought this bottle at an auction. The restaurant owners paid a then-record $16,000 for a single bottle, but their investment paid off handsomely: the bottle was worth $390,000 by 2021. Auction houses estimated that each bottle of DRC was worth between $66,000 and $90,000. Only 45 bottles were stolen from a total of 36,000, but the criminals took great care to remove only the most precious and unusual wines.

Having made off with their loot, the robbers were now nowhere to be seen. The police assumed that the robbers had a car waiting for them nearby. In addition, the police believe that this was a well-planned operation and that the burglars were likely brought in to steal these specific vintages.

The wines will be difficult to sell in the marketplace. As with art, the origin of these rare, excellent wines helps determine their worth. As with anything, there are always shady wine buyers.

The wines were insured by the restaurant. However, the proprietors still offered to purchase back the wines. The restaurant proprietors never planned to sell several of these wines, even though they were priced. Nevertheless, they were treasured pieces of the restaurant’s history and a major draw for customers.

In July 2022, Croatian authorities apprehended a former Mexican beauty queen and her Dutch-Romanian partner. According to the police statement, the two criminals had previously eaten at the restaurant three times. After being chased for months across Europe, the two were caught by border patrol in Croatia. They had come from Montenegro.

The two suspects in one of the most high-profile thefts in recent history have been apprehended. However, there is still no sign of the 45 bottles of wine worth €1,648,500 that were stolen from the Atrio restaurant in Cáceres.

