The Noble Senator Who Was Assaulted for His Antislavery, Abolitionist, and Equal-Rights Beliefs

Ceebla Cuud

A member of the House of Representatives stormed into the Senate Chamber and brutally beat a senator unconscious, creating one of the most dramatic and foreboding events in the Senate’s entire existence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MBg5_0jZ2kdCr00
Charles Sumner (victim), Preston Brooks (assailant)Photo byPublic Domain

Charles Sumner, who was born in Boston in 1811 and got his law degree from Harvard in 1833, was known for fighting for the emancipation of black people. 
To name a few of his many accomplishments, he was an American politician, an abolitionist, and a liberal activist. Due to his strong opinions, Sumner was seen as one of the most controversial politicians in the middle of the 1800s.

The political career of Charles Sumner started in 1848, and he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1851. Initially, identifying with the Free Soil Party, He made it clear that he would be taking a different approach than his predecessor. He was a strong opponent of slavery in the Senate during his more than two decades of service. Sumner continued to advocate for abolition and was actively involved in the anti-slavery effort. Consistently, he spoke out against legislation that permitted slavery to flourish. He was against slavery, which made him a target for his political opponents. They refused to put him on committees and simply avoided him. 

However, a speech he gave in May 1856 titled “The Crime Against Kansas” caused widespread chaos. Speaking out against slavery, he viciously criticized his fellow senators for their pro-slavery stances. Sumner had no idea the words he was so passionately delivering would inflame people to the point where they would turn against him and cause him physical harm.

Sumner criticized the drafters of the Kansas-Nebraska Act while advocating for Kansas’s admission as a free state. Senators A. Butler of South Carolina and A. Douglas of Illinois, who authored the Kansas-Nebraska Act, did not take kindly to his opposition to the law.

Directly to Douglas’ face, he called him a “noise-some, squat, and nameless animal . . . not a proper fit for an American senator.” Andrew Butler, who was absent, was treated more elaborately. The Massachusetts senator, Sumner, poked fun at the South Carolina senator’s chivalric posture by accusing him of having "a mistress . . . who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him; though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight — I mean,” added Sumner, “the harlot, Slavery.”

The fact that Sumner had accused them of supporting slavery had angered both Senators. Preston Brooks, who was Andrew Butler’s nephew and a South Carolina Congressman launched an assault on Sumner two days after the latter denounced the law.

Brooks entered the Senate chamber after the session ended, where Sumner was working and began hitting him. He assaulted him, striking him with the cane till he passed out. Brooks reportedly said to Sumner, “You’ve libeled my state and slandered my white-haired elderly relative, Senator Butler, and I have come to punish you for it,” as he punched the senator. It took physical intervention from bystanders before Brooks stopped his violent behavior.

Sumner was incapacitated from Senate attendance for more than three years as a result of the brutal beating. In addition, historians have speculated that Sumner may have had PTSD due to being beaten.

Some people say that because family is so important to the people from the South, Sumner should not have made personal attacks on Butler.

The Consequences
The reaction to Brooks’ act of violence was complicated. To the South, his use of violent force against Sumner was a hero’s action. They were complimentary, saying, “You have put the Senator from Massachusetts where he should be … His submission to your blows has now qualified him for the closest companionship with a degraded class.”

However, the Northerners were furious. They considered it cowardly to assault Sumner, who was defenseless, for no reason. They felt sorry for him and started considering him a martyr for the abolitionist cause.

There were other attempts to have Congressman Brooks expelled, but none were successful. After investigating the incident, a vote was taken to expel the offender. Even though the vote to kick Brooks out of the House failed, he resigned on his own to show how popular he was at home. Brooks was overwhelmingly re-elected by his district, though he would only serve for a short time before succumbing to sickness in January 1858 at the age of 37.

Sumner eventually recovered from the assault, and three years after his slow recovery, he continued to wield considerable influence as a senator. In 1859, he was re-elected to the Senate, where he served for 18 years. After the end of the Civil War, Sumner did not stop advocating for black civil rights. In 1870, he proposed the most important piece of legislation ever: the Civil Rights Bill. Later, he presented the bill again at the 42nd and 43rd congresses. Regrettably, he did not live to see the legislation become law.

Respect for Sumner as a great and honorable politician continued even after his passing. The other senators revised the legislation he was working on after his death. It was called the Civil Rights Act of 1964 once it had won widespread support in Congress.

# antislavery# slavery# abolition# race

