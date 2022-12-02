The Lovings’ Interracial Love Story That Changed American History

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRxi6_0jVdIakw00
Richard & Mildred LovingPhoto byOlga Rithme / CC-BY-SA-4.0

Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter first met when they were children. For many years, the Lovings' next-door neighbors, the Jeters, had been good friends of the Lovings. It didn't matter if the Jeters were black and Native American and the Lovings were white; their relationship was celebrated in the fully integrated community of Caroline County, Virginia. While Virginia enforced racial segregation, the Lovings made friends with people of all races.

Several years passed before Richard and Mildred finally started dating, and they eventually got married in 1958. However, at the time, interracial marriage was prohibited in the state, so the pair traveled to Washington, D.C., to apply for a marriage license.

Following an anonymous tip, Sheriff Garnett Brooks and two officers entered the Lovings' bedroom five weeks later with an arrest warrant. 

"What are you doing in bed with this woman?" "It is said that Brooks pointed his flashlight at the Lovings and demanded. I am his wife," Mildred chimed in.

"Not here, you're not," the sheriff retorted.

Finally, the Lovings were taken into custody. The sheriff let Richard go after he posted $1,000 bail. However, Mildred Loving did not have the option of posting bail. Instead, she was locked up for three torturous nights before being released by the sheriff. In the wake of their trial, the Lovings were given a choice between 25 years in jail and exile from Virginia. Because of this, the Lovings couldn't go to Virginia to see their family for the next nine years.

In D.C., Richard and Mildred Loving started a family of five. Richard and Mildred were not permitted to go to Virginia together as part of their punishment, but they were allowed to visit separately. Two of Mildred's children were born at home in Virginia. The Lovings, forced into exile, saw a transformed world from afar. The Civil Rights Movement requested that laws prohibiting racial segregation and miscegenation be repealed. In 1964, Mildred wrote to U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy to make some progress herself.

Mildred said in an interview, "I wasn't in anything about civil rights.  I was...well, we were attempting to return to Virginia. Indeed, returning home was a primary objective." After reading Mildred's letter, Kennedy put her in touch with the American Civil Liberties Union, which has vowed to defend her and similar cases. Interracial marriage was illegal in Virginia due to the state's Racial Integrity Act of 1924; thus, the couple had a tough road ahead of them.

The case of Richard and Mildred Loving wasn't even the first one to go to trial. In the 1880s, the Virginia Supreme Court heard yet another interracial marriage case. It upheld the state's ban because the law punished both white and black spouses in the same way, which did not go against the equal protection principle.

The Lovings would experience the same thing. Their trial judge, Leon M. Bazile, ruled in 1965 that,

"Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents … And but for the interference with his arrangement, there would be no cause for such marriages. The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix."

With these remarks, the Supreme Court of Appeals for the Commonwealth of Virginia upheld the Lovings' 1966 conviction. The Lovings took their fight all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States, which heard their case in 1967. The couple had returned to Virginia in anticipation of the momentous trial. The ACLU would instantly bail them out if the sheriff gave them any problems.

Loving v. Virginia, a Supreme Court Case

Richard and Mildred Loving kept their family in Virginia throughout the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court hearings. The commonwealth defended Virginia's ban on interracial marriage as a necessary step to stop the "sociological and psychological harms" that come from interracial marriage. In court, the Assistant Attorney General also used incestuous analogies to explain what happens when people of different races get married.

The couple's lawyers, Philip Hirschkop and Bernard Cohen, made a strong case for them. "These are slavery laws, pure and simple,"  Hirschkop said. Then, Cohen relayed Richard's touching message:

"Mr. Cohen, tell the Court I love my wife, and it is simply wrong that I can't live with her in Virginia."

On June 12, 1967, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in the case of Loving v. Virginia. The court upheld the Lovings' right to marry by a unanimous vote. Because of the decision in Loving v. Virginia, laws prohibiting interracial marriage were overturned across the country.

Privately, the Lovings rejoiced. Richard told LIFE magazine, "[We] are not doing it just because somebody had to do it and we wanted to be the ones; we are doing it for us – because we want to live here." The day the verdict was announced, Mildred Loving declared, "I feel free today."

The interracial marriage ban was abolished in 16 states due to the Loving v. Virginia case.

In the wake of the ruling, Richard and Mildred Loving settled down and constructed a home in their childhood neighborhood. They settled into family life and relative peace. Richard was tragically killed in 1975 by a drunk driver who collided with the Lovings' car. Mildred lived out the remainder of her days in the house she and Richard had built. Due to illness, she passed away in 2008.

# race# racism# interracial marriage# history# civil rights

Comments / 93

