The Man Who Smelled His Soiled Socks and Caught a Lung Infection

Photo by by Ivan Babydov

Everyone has strange, quirky behaviors that probably don't make sense to anybody else. Still, for one Chinese guy, his propensity for the irrational in the course of his daily life became a life-threatening condition.

It was said that the 37-year-old man, whose name was given only as "Peng," had made it a habit to sniff his smelly, worn socks every day when he got home from work. Peng's peculiar habit of sniffing his own foot odor may have looked harmless at first, but it turned out to be quite the contrary.

Peng, a resident of Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, China, was sent to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pains, difficulty breathing, and coughing. After first treating the patient for what they thought was pneumonia, further exams revealed that Peng had developed a significant fungal infection in his lungs.

When doctors talked to Peng again, they discovered he sniffed his socks daily. Finally, they realized that the fungal lung disease he had been diagnosed with may have been caused by breathing in fungus spores stuck in the damp fibers of his dirty socks.

Doctors decided that Peng's chest infection was most likely caused by his need to smell his socks, which may have been made worse by the fact that he didn't get enough sleep. One of his doctors, Dr. Mai Zhuanying, at 909 Hospital in Zhangzhou, told Pear Video that the patient's weakened immune system was likely due to his lack of rest at home while caring for his child.

Peng was hospitalized and treated for his condition following the diagnosis of his infection. The sock-sniffer, fortunately, was anticipated to make a full recovery.