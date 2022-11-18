Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

Bobby Bostic Unknown/ Fair usage WIKI

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997.

Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.

At the tender age of 16, Bostic was taken into custody for his role as an accessory to two armed robberies in St. Louis. According to Judge Evelyn Baker, Bostic exhibited zero remorse in court and was found guilty on all 17 charges against him. The judge at his trial declared him a hopeless case and gave him consecutive terms in prison. He would have to wait until he was 112 years old to be released from jail. However, Bostic made the most of his almost thirty years behind bars by writing fifteen novels, reading widely, gaining an associate's degree, and starting work on a bachelor's degree.

As a result of Judge Baker's efforts, in the summer of 2021, Missouri approved the Bobby Bostic Law, making it possible for those convicted as minors to petition for parole. According to the Missouri Independent, Bostic was first imprisoned in 1995 when he and an 18-year-old accomplice robbed a group of people giving Christmas gifts to low-income families. Two shots were fired during the robbery, and one victim was grazed but otherwise unharmed. A short time later, Bostic and his accomplice abducted a woman, threw her into a car, and drove off with her possessions.

Judge Baker stated that Bostic 'didn't demonstrate any regret' throughout his trial.' Therefore she sentenced him to the maximum possible prison time.

"Your required parole board appearance date is set for 2201," Baker stated during the 1997 sentence. She remarked, "No one in this room will be alive in the year 2201."

Bostic told CBS News that he was motivated by his sentencing instead of feeling condemned by it or upset at Baker for it. It inspired him to declare, "One day if I ever get out, I will see her... and she will realize her error when she sees the person I have become."

After acquiring a passion for literature while incarcerated, Bostic devoted himself to self-education. Bostic stated, "Once you make so many errors, you become exhausted and want to try something else. So I began to read. I discovered myself among literature. And that's the greatest tranquility I've ever had in the world. It is a natural high, in essence." Bostic published a number of works, including a biography of his mother, in addition to his academic pursuits.

After witnessing Bostic's positive transformation, Judge Baker became an advocate for him and, in 2017, petitioned the US Supreme Court alongside the Missouri chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

"When I think back, 241 years is insane," she told CBS. "And I'll say it now: this is madness. He was a youth. He was a little boy." She sought the court to apply Graham v. Florida, a 2010 ruling that ruled it illegal to sentence minors to life without parole for non-homicidal offenses, to his case.

In 2021, Bostic was given a parole hearing, at which Baker spoke in his favor. Baker told CBS last week,

"I don't know whether that's ever occurred before, but it was something I wanted to try. When it came time for Bobby to return to his family, he returned home. He was not the juvenile I convicted.'

After he got out of jail, Bostic thanked the people who helped him and said he would help young people stay away from the same mistakes he made when he was young.

He stated,

"I am free because you all backed me."

"While I cannot reverse the events of so many years ago, I will mentor and instruct young people to pursue a different road than I did as a youngster."

When asked by CBS about Bostic, Baker said that he had taken a "bad circumstance" and made something "beautiful" out of it.

She stated, "The Bobby Bostic I incarcerated is not the Bobby Bostic who escaped. Bobby accomplished what few people could. He fashioned himself. He transformed the good, the terrible, and the ugly into something that is pretty lovely."

"This is better than Christmas, Easter, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving rolled into one," she told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty, who has been covering the case for years.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Do you think the judge abused her power by imposing a 240-year sentence upon a 16-year-old boy in the first place?