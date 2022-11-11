Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife

Flood Photo by Syed Qaarif Andrabi/Pexels

In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.

His friend told the police that Scott broke the levee to get his wife stuck on the other side of the river so he could have an affair.

Damage from the storm was in the millions of dollars, as it devastated 40 homes and many businesses and flooded 14,000 acres of land. As a result, this event was considered a "catastrophe," and Scott was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

It's one of the more severe measures someone has taken to cheat on their spouse.

As background information, James Scott was born in 1969 and raised in Quincy, Illinois. At 13, he had his first run-in with the law when he burned down his primary school. Six years later, he attempted arson again, and by his early 20s, he had committed several petty thefts. These crimes resulted in years of incarceration and spending time in multiple institutions.

In 1993, Scott was freed from prison on parole and got married.

The Mississippi River flooded in July 1993; thus, a levee was built on its banks. The levee was protected from further erosion by plastic sheets after being topped with 15 feet of dredged sand. The sheets were secured by placing sandbags on top of them.

Prior to July 16, the levee was successful, causing the river to dip 1.5 feet below the levee and protecting the town from potential floods.

Suzie, Scott's wife, worked at a truck stop in Taylor, Missouri, on the other side of the river from Quincy and was accessible via the Quincy Memorial Bridge. Scott allegedly planned to flood the only route Suzie could take home so that she would be stranded in Taylor while he went out drinking and having extra-marital fun.

When the river suddenly burst through the levee on the night of July 16, massive flooding occurred on the Missouri side of the river. It destroyed all river crossing bridges within 200 miles, preventing many people's access.

Suzie had become stranded, and Scott was able to let loose.

As the water spread, the media began to arrive to report on the disaster. A journalist from the local station of NBC arrived at the site searching for an eyewitness to interview. While observing the rescue operation from the riverbank, she located James Scott, who consented to be interviewed on live television.

During the interview, Scott told the reporter that he had identified a weak place in the levee where water was leaking through a crack, so he moved sandbags from the top of the sheet to shore it up. Then, after resolving the issue to his satisfaction, he left to get a drink. However, he returned to the scene after learning the levee had been breached to see if he could assist.

Scott's story sounded fishy to both the local police in Quincy and the authorities in Missouri. The police had prior knowledge of Scott's criminal history and were able to poke holes in his account, the most glaring of which was that the levee had been examined two hours before the flooding and appeared to be in good working order.

Scott was detained for interrogation, and his statement seemed to differ from what he had stated on television. A few months later, he was arrested and sentenced to ten years for an unrelated burglary charge.

Authorities on both sides of the river investigated the flooding after Scott was sent to prison.

Scott's friend informed police that Scott emptied sandbags to flood the town and leave his wife stranded. Others said they overheard Scott bragging at a gathering about his accomplishments with the levee.

Scott was charged with "intentionally producing a catastrophe" for the first time under a 1979 Missouri law in November 1994. After being found guilty, Scott received a ten-year prison term.

At Scott's sentencing, the judge commented, "it's funny that it started with fire and ended with water."

Scott's 1997 appeal for "prosecutorial misconduct" was upheld.

In 1998, he went through a retrial, and the case made headlines throughout the United States.

To Scott's dismay, he was convicted once more and, this time received a life sentence. As a result, he has remained in prison for the past 34 years. What's more, if the trial had occurred in Quincy, Illinois, rather than Missouri, he would have faced a maximum of seven years in prison.

Since the second trial, Scott has asserted that he was targeted and falsely accused by police because of his criminal history. He claims he was just trying to remedy an issue he saw in the levee and made a joke to his pals about his wife being stranded, but they took it the wrong way.

Professor and soil scientist, Dr. R. David Hammer from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Missouri, testified in Scott's defense. He concurs that Scott did not trigger the flood, stating that if someone had attempted to breach the flooded West Quincy levee, it would have been considered "suicide."

Author Adam Pituk of TIME magazine wrote a book on the case titled Damned to Eternity, which includes details that lend credence to Scott's defense. It asserts that Scott was targetted by a town furious over the damage and for officials who required a patsy in order to collect the town's insurance.

However you look at it, serving 34 years for this crime seems a bit excessive.