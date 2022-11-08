Researchers Develop an AI Bubble Bath That Plays Calming Music and Movies as it Cleans you

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICob0_0j31IYva00
Human washing machineTelevision Osaka News

Japanese scientists developed an AI-operated human washing machine with an inbuilt aromatherapy system that guarantees a relaxed atmosphere that will rid all the world’s worries off of your shoulders. The AI cleans the human body using air bubbles while playing a relaxing music video.

The way the human washing machine works is rather a simplified process. The user sits in a bath chair where they are blasted with water and micro-bubbles that remove all dirt from the pores of the skin. The machine does so while measuring the user’s heart rate using a sensor connected to an electrocardiograph. The AI then determines what music to play using data from the electrocardiograph.

The company’s motto is to wash the body and mind by creating a restful and relaxing atmosphere. This project is named ‘Project Usoyaro’, and once completed, it will be showcased at Osako Expo in 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEeRQ_0j31IYva00
In actionTelevision Osaka News

The company manufacturing the human washing machine, oddly named Science, has high hopes for the device to be used in hospitals, nursing homes, and even in regular households. The chairman of Science, Yasuaki Aoyama, is hopeful this human washing machine will be in every household, in the same way, we have washing machines for clothes and dishes.

Similar products in the market have not taken off as hoped over the years. Sanyo manufactured one such body washing machine that debuted at the 1970 Osako Expo. Despite the failure, the attempt inspired chairman Aoyama to develop the AI-operated body washing machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCmLK_0j31IYva00
The Ultrasonic Bath exhibited at the Sanyo Pavilion during the 1970 Japan World Exposition held in Osaka PrefectureAsahi Shimbun Promo

Nevertheless, Aoyama’s interest in the human body washing machine has a deeply personal reason beyond business. His daughter has a skin condition exacerbated by the chlorine in regular water. So with the help of a friend, Aoyama successfully developed a shower head where he could load chemicals that destroys the chlorine in the regular water.

Chairman Aoyoma continued to develop the washing technology further by creating bubbles that removed dirt and chlorine from the human skin. As a result, project Usoyaro which had been in the making for over 20 years, was born.

Although there will be issues such as pricing and affordability, having such a machine will be of immense help to the disabled and elderly as well as anyone who suffers from chlorine-related skin conditions like chairman Aoyama’s daughter.

If Aoyama’s dream comes true, the AI-operated human washing machine will immensely revolutionize our current hygiene practices by making life easier and providing independence to millions of people who cannot bathe on their own.

