An Indian Man Undergoes Surgery to Remove 63 Spoon Handles From His Stomach

In India, a man who doctors suspect developed an addiction to eating silverware had more than 60 steel spoon handles surgically removed from his stomach.

After experiencing severe abdominal agony, the patient was brought to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove the foreign metal items.

A physician at Evan Hospital in Northern Muzaffarnagar city in India stated that a 32-year-old male was admitted after complaining of discomfort, inability to eat or drink, and general weakness. X-rays and a CT scan were performed to pinpoint the source of the ailment.

At first, doctors thought it was a tumor, but after reviewing the images more closely, they discovered a collection of strange items in his stomach.

They promptly performed a laparotomy, a surgical incision into his abdominal cavity, and removed the metal spoon handles for more than two hours.

“After further inspection, we realized the foreign objects were steel spoons. We were shocked to see so many spoons in his stomach,” the surgeon who performed the procedure, Dr. Rakesh Khurana, told The National.

“There were 63 of them. Never in my career of nearly 35 years have I seen such a case … it is one of the rare medical cases.”

According to Doctor Khurana, the guy snapped the spoons’ heads off and ingested the handles. The patient is being cared for in the critical care unit.

The medical staff has concluded that the patient is suffering from pica, a psychiatric illness in which the affected individual has an insatiable urge to consume inedible substances like coal, metal, clay, or dirt.

The patient stated that he began consuming metal items around six months ago.

Dr. Khurana said,

“No person in their right state of mind would do that. It must be very difficult and painful to swallow the spoons. It is abnormal behavior,”