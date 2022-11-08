The Tallest Woman in the World Takes Her First Flight After an Airline Removes Seats

Rumeysa with her parents Guinness world records

The world's tallest woman, who stands at a towering 7 feet, was able to travel for the first time in her life after Turkish Airlines retrofitted one of their aircraft to suit her.

Guinness World Records recognized Rumeysa Gelgi, 7 feet, 0.7 inches (215.16 centimeters) tall, as the tallest living woman earlier this year. She is so tall that she has to use a wheelchair or walker to move about; she was born with Weaver syndrome, which causes, among other things, rapid growth.

Gelgi, 24, had never flown previously, having been too tall to sit in standard airline seats as a youngster. However, owing to the efforts of her country's airline, which removed six seats from one of its planes and replaced them with a specially-made stretcher so that Gelgi could fly in comfort, she was now able to go overseas. So she took a flight to San Francisco in September 2022.

On Instagram, she said,

"A faultless voyage from start to finish... this was my first aircraft travel but it surely won't be my last... sincere thank you to each and every individual who has been a part of my journey."

The 24-year-old moved to San Francisco to further her software development profession, and she will also collaborate with Guinness World Records to promote other events.

As she accepted her Guinness world record certificate, Gelgi remarked,

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best."

This is Ms. Gelgi's second world record. In 2014, she was named the tallest teenager alive. Since then, she has utilized her celebrity status to promote awareness and understanding of uncommon diseases.

'Being different is not as bad as you think. It can bring you unexpected success,' Gelgi told journalists last month. She continued,

'I personally think that differences and other features which seem like a disadvantage can be turned to advantages if you want it and make the effort for it.

'That is exactly what I did.'

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday remarked, 'It's an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books.' Glenday continued: 'Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration.'The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world.'

Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man, is also Turkish, standing at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018. Gelgi has expressed her desire to meet him face-to-face someday.

Zeng Jinlian of China was the tallest woman ever, standing at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) until she died in 1982.

Gelgi also holds the records for the biggest hands of a living female, the longest back of a living female, and the longest fingers of a live female.