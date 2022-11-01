The Reality Of Saudi Arabia's Billion-dollar Megacity Neom

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOojj_0iuAGNrw00
Megacity of NeomNEOM Press

In 2017, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans to build a new megacity in the desert called Neom. Spread across 26,500 square miles of land, making it 33 times the size of New York City. Neom is intended to be a glamorous utopia, complete with driverless cars, artificial intelligence, and a 100-mile-long skyscraper. The megacity is designed to be a hub for innovation and technology and will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources. The project is expected to cost a whopping $500 billion, and construction is already underway.

Skeptics of the Crown Prince’s Plans:

While the project has been met with some excitement, many are skeptical of the Crown Prince’s plans. Some believe the city is little more than a vanity project intended to solidify Mohammed bin Salman’s power. Others worry that the construction of NEOM will displace local residents and destroy valuable ecosystems. There are also concerns that the city will be a magnet for wealthy foreigners while doing little to help the millions of Saudis who live in poverty. Only time will tell whether NEOM will be a futuristic utopia or a dystopian nightmare.

Global Hub For Trade:

Neom is intended to be a global hub for trade, technology, and tourism, powered entirely by renewable energy. However, there are also concerns about the impact of Neom on the environment and the local population. For example, the site selected for the megacity is home to endangered species like the sand gazelle and Arabian leopard. It is still being determined how they will be protected. There are also fears that the construction of Neom will displace the Bedouin tribes who have lived in the area for centuries. But one thing is certain: it will be unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Modern Living Standards Of Neom

The Saudi Arabian city of Neom is set to become a testbed for the future of urban living. The city will be built from scratch in an undeveloped area of the country, and renewable energy sources will power it. In addition, the city will have its own digital currency, and facial recognition cameras will constantly monitor citizens to manage the city’s power and waste resources. The Saudi Arabian government is funding the ambitious project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025 (although it is already behind schedule). If successful, Neom could provide a blueprint for other cities worldwide looking to become more sustainable and efficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wy9Tl_0iuAGNrw00
An artist’s conception of a part of Neom’s urban corridor(Screen capture: Neom promotional video)

In recent years, a tribe that inhabited the area has been embroiled in a dispute with the Saudi government over the construction of a new highway through their land. The tribe members have consistently objected to the construction, saying it will damage their homes and livelihoods.

Some tribe members were arrested in 2020 for protesting the eviction of their tribe to make way for the project. They were sentenced to death on 2 October by Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal Court, according to UK-based rights group Alqst. Already one outspoken tribal member has been shot dead for his objections.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
528 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

Experts Say Parents Should Not High-Five Children as it Encourages Bad Behavior

According to family psychologist John Rosemund, parents should not high-five their children because the act confuses children and they may see their parents as equals which could then lead to disrespectful behavior. In an article Mr Rosemund wrote for the Omaha World Herald, he says a high-five is a ‘gesture of familiarity, to be exchanged between equals’, and when he sees parents do so, it makes him want to ‘scream’.

Read full story
7 comments

Husband Is Unsure of Her Ability to Be a Good Mother

The husband’s admission came as a surprise to the wife, who had always assumed that they were on the same page when it came to having children. While she had always thought that they would eventually change their minds and have kids, she never realized that her husband was worried about her ability to be a good mother.

Read full story
2 comments

A Woman is Praised on Social Media for Waxing Her Toddler's Eyebrows

Leah Garcia has posted a TikTok video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter’s unibrows as she felt her daughter would be bullied in the future if she didn’t tidy up her daughter’s eyebrows.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers

At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.

Read full story

Animal Rights Group Advises Women Not to Be Intimate with Men until They Become Vegan

You can't enjoy meat and your spouse at the same timePhoto by Kiro Wang. Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has proposed women stop having intercourse with their men until they stop eating meat. They have also suggested that eating meat is a symptom of toxic masculinity and that men contribute more to climate crises through their meat consumption than their women counterparts.

Read full story
375 comments

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy