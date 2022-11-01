The Reality Of Saudi Arabia's Billion-dollar Megacity Neom

Megacity of Neom NEOM Press

In 2017, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans to build a new megacity in the desert called Neom. Spread across 26,500 square miles of land, making it 33 times the size of New York City. Neom is intended to be a glamorous utopia, complete with driverless cars, artificial intelligence, and a 100-mile-long skyscraper. The megacity is designed to be a hub for innovation and technology and will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources. The project is expected to cost a whopping $500 billion, and construction is already underway.

Skeptics of the Crown Prince’s Plans:

While the project has been met with some excitement, many are skeptical of the Crown Prince’s plans. Some believe the city is little more than a vanity project intended to solidify Mohammed bin Salman’s power. Others worry that the construction of NEOM will displace local residents and destroy valuable ecosystems. There are also concerns that the city will be a magnet for wealthy foreigners while doing little to help the millions of Saudis who live in poverty. Only time will tell whether NEOM will be a futuristic utopia or a dystopian nightmare.

Global Hub For Trade:

Neom is intended to be a global hub for trade, technology, and tourism, powered entirely by renewable energy. However, there are also concerns about the impact of Neom on the environment and the local population. For example, the site selected for the megacity is home to endangered species like the sand gazelle and Arabian leopard. It is still being determined how they will be protected. There are also fears that the construction of Neom will displace the Bedouin tribes who have lived in the area for centuries. But one thing is certain: it will be unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Modern Living Standards Of Neom

The Saudi Arabian city of Neom is set to become a testbed for the future of urban living. The city will be built from scratch in an undeveloped area of the country, and renewable energy sources will power it. In addition, the city will have its own digital currency, and facial recognition cameras will constantly monitor citizens to manage the city’s power and waste resources. The Saudi Arabian government is funding the ambitious project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025 (although it is already behind schedule). If successful, Neom could provide a blueprint for other cities worldwide looking to become more sustainable and efficient.

An artist’s conception of a part of Neom’s urban corridor (Screen capture: Neom promotional video)

In recent years, a tribe that inhabited the area has been embroiled in a dispute with the Saudi government over the construction of a new highway through their land. The tribe members have consistently objected to the construction, saying it will damage their homes and livelihoods.

Some tribe members were arrested in 2020 for protesting the eviction of their tribe to make way for the project. They were sentenced to death on 2 October by Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal Court, according to UK-based rights group Alqst. Already one outspoken tribal member has been shot dead for his objections.