How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers

At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.

In a report published by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The most frequently impersonated company was Amazon. About one in three people who reported a company impersonator to the FTC between June 2020 and June 2021 said the person on the other line claimed to be from Amazon.

Image by author, using Canva

How it works

You will receive a call from an unknown number informing you that you ordered an item from Amazon Prime, such as a phone or TV. You will then be given an order number if you have an issue with this purchase. Of course, you will have a problem since you have not made any purchases from Amazon. The very helpful automated call will suggest you press one to speak with an operator who will cancel the order and refund your money.

You have not yet lost anything at this stage, so I suggest you disconnect the call and be on your merry way. I would also encourage you to contact Amazon directly on their website with any problems you may have or even report this issue. But of course, Amazon would never call you. Here are some more tales the scammers spin so they will part with your money:

Amazon Prime subscription has been bought in your name.

When a scammer finds out that you have no Amazon account, he will dutifully inform you that someone has purchased a subscription in your name fraudulently. To cancel the subscription, the scammer will require you to download an app onto your phone or computer so he can cancel and ensure no other fraudster will order anything on your behalf.

An unauthorized purchase was made, and we will refund you.

This is when scammers tell you that you have been charged for an item you have not ordered. So to get a refund, he must gain access to your computer and your banking details. He then requests that you enter your login details on online banking. After you log in to your online bank, he changes your access code and asks you to give the code you received as a text message.

Without getting too technical, the scammer will initiate the refunding process by making a fake transfer (of $500 to your account, for example).

The scammer will darken your screen, so you can’t see what’s going on. However, they will proceed to do the following: Typically the scammer will request 10 minutes of your time for the computer to “update.” When the screen is darkened, and you will not see anything, the scammer will transfer 5000 $ (not the $500 refund you were meant to receive initially) from your saving account to your checking account. The scammer will edit the front layout of the checking accounts, so it looks like it is back to normal. Now it is time for the real transfer: The scammer brightens the screen again and declares that the transfer was successful. The scammer now asks you to confirm the refunded money. But once you check, you will see that the scammer refunded more than you were due, which in this case is $5000. The scammer pretends a mistake was made and pleads with you to return the difference, which is $4500. That is, until you refresh your browser and find that the whole $5000 was from your savings account. But the scammer forbids you to touch your computer, just in case you discover the scam. So you will be none the wiser. Scammers love gift cards and, therefore, will request that you return the money (the $4500) via gift cards. Unlike wire transfers, gift cards are easily purchased and can provide instant funds without setting off any alerts by crime agencies, and they are difficult to trace compared to bank transfers.

See the video below for scammers in action.

Making life difficult for refund scammers by Jim Browning

How to protect yourself and your loved ones

Criminals like these prey on the vulnerable and the elderly. It is our responsibility to educate and raise awareness among our loved ones.

Scammers pretend to be from well-known companies such as Paypal, Youtube, or Mcafee Security. They also can impersonate government organizations, banks, and utility businesses.

To conclude

Here is a list of what to watch out for: -

If you receive calls from any of the above or similar organizations and something does not smell right, disconnect the call immediately and call that organization directly from your usual number.

Amazon or banks will never call or email you asking for your personal details. Don’t reply to emails, texts, or phone calls that ask you for your personal information. If in doubt, call them directly and make sure they verify who they are.

Never let unknown callers access your computer or phone by downloading any software. This will give them the ability to change your passwords, copy passwords of your other websites, etc

Do not believe it if someone calls and says you are due for a refund. 99% of the time, you are being scammed.

Number spoofing is a trick used by scammers to let you think a trusted company is contacting you. The caller ID on your phone may seem to display a legitimate local number, but this may be a scam or a spoof call. If something feels off, hang up the phone and call the trusted organization by their usual number.

Email (phishing) or text (SMS phishing, ‘smishing’) scams are easy for hackers to steal money by pretending to be someone you trust. Therefore do not click on any email requesting that you change your password immediately. Always check the sender’s email address. It should end with .com (e.g., amazon.com or paypal.com).

Never click on email links from unknown websites or emails. Go directly to your account through your own browser or via an App. If in any doubt, do not respond.

Do not purchase gift cards from iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon to pay any unknown caller. These gift cards are hard to trace. No legitimate business will ever ask you to buy gift cards. Moreover, the criminals will insist that you do not reveal the reason for the gift card in case the store cashier gets suspicious. Another reason for you to be cautious.

Do not share your verification code that arrives in a text message. The scammer will be able to reset all your passwords and login details if you read out any code sent to your phone.

The above scam is one of many ways a criminal may employ. So stay safe and always be vigilant and suspicious of unknown callers. Empower vulnerable friends and family by spreading awareness of the tactics employed by these types of criminals.