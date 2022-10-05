Animal Rights Group Advises Women Not to Be Intimate with Men until They Become Vegan

You can't enjoy meat and your spouse at the same time Photo by Kiro Wang

Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has proposed women stop having intercourse with their men until they stop eating meat. They have also suggested that eating meat is a symptom of toxic masculinity and that men contribute more to climate crises through their meat consumption than their women counterparts.

Peta has referred to a scientific journal PLOS ONE study that eating meat contributes 41% more towards greenhouse gasses.

As well as the ban on intimacy and reproduction, Daniel Cox, team leader for Peta Germany, also suggests a hefty meat tax of 41 percent for men. He said:

‘After all, every child not born saves 58.6 tons CO2-equivalent per year. So for all fathers who still grill meat and still want children with a future worth living on a livable planet, we recommend changing their lifestyle.’

The German national press completely dismissed this idea. Alois Rainer, an MP from Germany’s Christian Social Union party who is a master butcher, branded the idea “total nonsense .” Some local MPs are also outraged over the ‘sexist assumption’ that only men are meat lovers, not women.

Peta UK director Elisa Allen told LBC’s Iain Dale:

“It’s a bit of hyperbole, it’s a tongue in check suggestion, it’s designed to get men to sit up and taken note.”

It is not the first time Peta has come under fire with an out-of-the-box suggestion. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, they tweeted:

“Scientists have a hunch that contact with live animals or their dead flesh may be the source of the deadly virus.”

This tweet was not received very well as it was deemed irresponsible and fear-mongering. People have taken to social media to ridicule these tweets, and some vegans felt these statements did more to hinder the cause than to advance it.

However, it's not feasible for women to ban their men from their beds simply for enjoying a bite of meat. As both genders consume meat, assuming only men eat meat is misogyny. Nevertheless, if the roles were reversed, I am sure the uproar would have been deafening.