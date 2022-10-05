Animal Rights Group Advises Women Not to Be Intimate with Men until They Become Vegan

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4kQK_0iMzRBk000
You can't enjoy meat and your spouse at the same timePhoto by Kiro Wang

Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has proposed women stop having intercourse with their men until they stop eating meat. They have also suggested that eating meat is a symptom of toxic masculinity and that men contribute more to climate crises through their meat consumption than their women counterparts.

Peta has referred to a scientific journal PLOS ONE study that eating meat contributes 41% more towards greenhouse gasses.

As well as the ban on intimacy and reproduction, Daniel Cox, team leader for Peta Germany, also suggests a hefty meat tax of 41 percent for men. He said:

‘After all, every child not born saves 58.6 tons CO2-equivalent per year. So for all fathers who still grill meat and still want children with a future worth living on a livable planet, we recommend changing their lifestyle.’

The German national press completely dismissed this idea. Alois Rainer, an MP from Germany’s Christian Social Union party who is a master butcher, branded the idea “total nonsense .” Some local MPs are also outraged over the ‘sexist assumption’ that only men are meat lovers, not women.

Peta UK director Elisa Allen told LBC’s Iain Dale:

“It’s a bit of hyperbole, it’s a tongue in check suggestion, it’s designed to get men to sit up and taken note.”

It is not the first time Peta has come under fire with an out-of-the-box suggestion. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, they tweeted:

“Scientists have a hunch that contact with live animals or their dead flesh may be the source of the deadly virus.”

This tweet was not received very well as it was deemed irresponsible and fear-mongering. People have taken to social media to ridicule these tweets, and some vegans felt these statements did more to hinder the cause than to advance it.

However, it's not feasible for women to ban their men from their beds simply for enjoying a bite of meat. As both genders consume meat, assuming only men eat meat is misogyny. Nevertheless, if the roles were reversed, I am sure the uproar would have been deafening.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 377

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
419 followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Woman is Praised on Social Media for Waxing Her Toddler's Eyebrows

Leah Garcia has posted a TikTok video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter’s unibrows as she felt her daughter would be bullied in the future if she didn’t tidy up her daughter’s eyebrows.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers

At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.

Read full story

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy