Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*

Unhappy husband Claudia Wolff/ Unsplash

My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.

While Toby and his wife took every possible initiative to care for their mother and make her feel welcome, they soon found that they had made the biggest mistake of their life when the mother-in-law came to despise my cousin, who was nothing but loving and kind to her. However, she didn’t hide her dislike as she would tell her daughter, “You made a mistake in marrying this man,” right in front of Toby.

If you are wondering why Toby and his wife didn’t do something about their toxic guest, we come from a culture where right or wrong, one accords a parent the utmost respect. Unfortunately, parents can sometimes be tyrants and thus get away with a lot. However, things escalated when the toxic mother-in-law started to make passive-aggressive remarks toward the children.

Whenever the children who’d been cooped up at home made a little noise, the mother-in-law would go off on her daughter, deriding the mistakes she made in marrying my cousin. The family braced themselves and looked forward to when the lockdown would be lifted to continue with their lives. Yet when the lockdown was lifted, my cousin’s nightmares became a reality for him when his mother-in-law insisted she wanted to continue living with them.

Although a mother deserves respect and care, the young family was willing to continue being dutiful towards her, but they had a problem. They already had a small apartment and were making many sacrifices not to let her be alone in what was probably our lifetime’s biggest pandemic; my cousin and his wife started arguing over her mother’s demands and blatant disregard.

Eventually, poor Toby and his wife, whom they later found out was pregnant, were arguing most of the time till the wife decided she couldn’t do it anymore and asked him to move out until she found a solution for her mother. When he refused, they had a big argument, and she called the police on him.

However, he wasn’t detained or arrested; he complied with the officers, who seemed to understand as he narrated the story. Toby lived in our guest house for the next three months until relatives intervened and told off the mother-in-law. Toby and his wife are back together now, but their once rock-solid relationship is a shell of its former self.

A house that was once filled with happiness and joy is no more. Toby told me that he thinks his wife will eventually leave him. When I asked him why he felt that, his reply was, “I think something broke when she kicked me out of the house. I no longer feel secure in my home, but I’ll keep tolerating anything for my kids.” When I asked him whether he still loved his wife, he said, “To be honest, I love her, but I am never sure whether she loves me.”

I understand that there are toxic mothers-in-law who have such a hold on their adult children that their narcissism wouldn’t let them live in joy. However, though I love my mother-in-law, my cousin’s story and the state of their relationship make me question the things we take for granted.

How does one navigate a family’s intricacies while ensuring that your relationship endures any storm thrown at it? If there are ever answers to such delicate questions, I can’t think of anyone who is more in need than my cousin. How would you deal with it?