Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting on north side

Santa Maria Police Officers investigate a shooting on Colebrook Drive Photo by Ment Media

On Saturday afternoon Santa Maria Police Officers responded to the 800 Block of Colebrook Drive for a report of a shooting.

When Officers arrived they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and requested an ambulance immediately take him to a hospital.

Witnesses said the man was sitting in a van parked near his home when a gray vehicle drove down Barrington Drive before turning onto Colebrook Drive and shooting at the man multiple times before the vehicle left the area. Witnesses said the man was alone in the vehicle and it was unknown if he was followed to the location or how long he had been sitting in the vehicle at the time.

Officers examine the area around the vehicle the man was shot in Photo by Ment Media

On scene, officers could be seen marking shell casings on the ground in the road and examining a van with bullet holes in the side and windshield. Officers were also seen going door to door in the neighborhood asking residents if they saw or heard anything and if they had any cameras that may of captured the incident.

A Be-On The-Lookout was broadcast to surrounding area Law Enforcement but there is no information at this time if any suspects have been identified or located.

Officers place markers next to evidence found in the street Photo by Ment Media

American Medical Response – Santa Barbara County transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center but no further information on his status or extent of his injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting you are urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 927-3781.

Watch Full Scene Video Here