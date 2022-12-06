Photo by Pexels

There are tons of different tools and portals that are appearing and this helps numerous businesses in keeping up with their records. Therefore, SMM or Smart Square is a software that is mainly used for staffing planning so that they can be at the top of the competition. Forecasted data is the main element within a business because most of the data they observe is always going to be forecasted. There are tons of ways how businesses can get along doing forecasted data. One thing that is the biggest downfall is that the forecast cannot be reliable.

Hence, businesses are looking for an authentic source such as SSM. This software allows one to compare the hours given and spending hours. This helps to find out the efficiency. You will need to input the data carefully with the best sort of organization. Hence, the organized data help take proper action. This reduces the cost as well as increases the effectiveness of care. Hence, overall, by using SMM, your work will feel much easier, and also analyzing will be better. There are other uses of SSM as well such as contingency resources, DOM resources, and staffing resources.

SSM on your phone

Mainly, software as such will always work on PCs or laptops. There are tons of people who want to know how you can acquire the SSM Smart Square on Mobile phones? Therefore, some people might face hardships when it comes to getting this on their phones. However, it is possible through the usage of different apps. The SSM exists in two different apps which is why you will have to download both of them for the SSM to work. The two apps are known as the Point of Sale app and the Dashboard app. They are commonly used together because they are useful as business tools. The best thing about these apps is that they are available on both Android as well as iOS.

There are no other apps for SSM which is why you will have to use these only. They will give you the benefit as they are already used to acting as a business tool. There are different ways how you will use both of these apps. Therefore, you will need to know how you can ensure the safe working of the apps. Here is how you can use the apps with full care and how to use them.

1. Point of Sale app

This app is mainly useful if you are looking for a contactless connection with your customers. It has a chip that allows customers to pay touch free. This is done through QR codes, Apple Pay, payment links as well as EMV chip cards. Hence, with this app, you can run and manage all of your payments from any source without the need to have a PC or laptop. Therefore, this removes numerously worried that people have because it usually requires a desktop or laptop. Moreover, this is not the only thing this app lets you do. You can also send, create as well as track all the invoices directly from your phone.

Therefore, you will not be in a hurry nor will you be stressed because this app helps break down the process perfectly. Customers can easily pay online with a debit or a credit card as well. It is convenient because you will not need anything else. Other options are also available such as connecting your app to the free Square Online Store. This will allow you to accept and pick up delivery quicker. This app is free to download.

2. Dashboard App

This app works majestically because it gives you a whole overview of the transactions that you place. Moreover, it also gives you the details of the transactions that you place. Not just this but, you can also view your sales information in real time. This app is free as well and you can download it on ios and Android. There are other features as well that this app places such as:

Customization of POS using photos, variation, and name

Connect to a receipt printed, barcode scanner, cash drawer as well as kitchen ticket printer

Record cash, gift cards, and other different elements

Track inventory in current real-time

Send receipts via email or text message

Apply discounts and issue refunds

How does the SSM work?

There are numerous businesses that accept remote credit payments as well as contactless ones. All of this is done through the Point of Sale terminal. Hence, this acts as a standalone payment system that has everything built in. You will not need much to make it work because it accepts mobile wallets, contactless NFC cards, chip EMV as well as magstripe. You can handle all of these card details manually as well as through the apps which are usable on your phone.