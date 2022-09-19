YouTube Tips & Tricks: How To Edit Videos On A Smartphone

Pexel

YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world after Google. It currently has over 1 billion monthly users and almost 400 hours of video are uploaded every minute! If you want to use this platform as part of your marketing strategy, it's important that you edit all your videos so they're at their best quality.

With just the use of your mobile phone, you can edit your videos on YouTube in just a few simple steps. This will give you the freedom and flexibility to create great content wherever you are. Here are some of the tips and tricks that will help you edit your videos on YouTube.

Crop and trim videos.

Crop and trim are two different things. Crop is used to remove unwanted parts of a video, while trimming is used to shorten a video.

Remove any unwanted portions of your clip. Either you remove a part of a video that doesn't have a clear sound or if you want to keep only part of a podcast episode but not all of it. A shorter video usually gets more views so make sure to only include the parts that are relevant and important.

Remove the background of your video.

If you’re using a green screen, the background will be removed automatically. You can also use a blue screen, but it may not always be perfect. Using chroma key tools is another option if your background is too distracting or hard to remove with other techniques.

Finally, if all else fails and the video still doesn't look right after removing the background manually (or by using one of these methods), save your work and open it in a video editor where you can remove the background completely. There are some apps that can help you remove backgrounds quickly and easily.

Add customized music to your video.

You can also add music from your computer, which is great if you have a large library of songs or if you want to use an existing playlist. To do this:

Open the YouTube app on your phone or tablet and search for "Audio Library."

Tap the large plus button in the top-left corner of your screen. A list of songs will appear under "Add Music."

Tap one of these songs and select "Add" to add that song as part of your video's soundtrack!

Add multiple songs to a video and create playlists.

Adding multiple songs to a video and creating playlists is an easy way to make your videos more interesting. You can add music from any app on your phone, including Spotify and Apple Music, or download royalty free audio from sites like Mixkit .

Once you've added all of the songs you want, it's time to organize them into playlists so that they appear in order as they're played back in an edited video.

Trim, split and merge videos.

Trimming a video can be done in two ways. The first way is to use the trim feature, which allows you to cut out parts of your videos by dragging your mouse across the section that you want to remove. Another way is with a “copy option” – this will create an exact copy of the last frame of your clip so that it can be pasted onto another clip at any point in time. You can also merge two clips together by pressing Ctrl+G (Cmd+G on Mac). This will take all footage from both clips and place them into one new clip with whatever audio tracks are present from both sources combined together into one audio track instead of having separate ones for each source.

Adjust brightness, contrast and saturation.

You can use the brightness and contrast features to adjust how bright or dark your video is. The saturation feature is for color, so if you want to add some color to your video this will help you do that.

Brightness: Brightness refers to the amount of light on an object in relation to its surroundings. If someone were standing in front of a window and they looked out at night with no lights outside, they would see everything as being very dark because there was no light coming from any direction—it would be black as far as they could see! But if we turn up our lights just slightly then our room becomes brighter than before; we can tell where the walls are because when we look at them directly rather than sideways through what would otherwise appear like total darkness (because all around us was nothing but black), there are still some areas where things such as furniture or pictures hang on them so those things stand out more clearly against their background which remains unchanged by changing levels of brightness."

Contrast: Contrast is a visual element that occurs when there is a strong difference between the lightest and darkest areas of an image. It can be used to create depth in an image, as well as hide certain things from view. Contrast can also be created by using complementary colors such as red and green together.

Add effects to videos

When you’re editing a video, there are many effects you can add to give it a professional appearance. These include motion blur and lens flares, which can be applied to certain parts of the video so that they look like they’ve been shot with some fancy camera equipment. However, be mindful to not overdo it and make sure that your video still looks natural.

Add captions to videos

A good way to add depth to your videos is by adding captions. This can be helpful if you’re making an educational video or one that explains a process. Adding captions will help people understand what they’re seeing in the video and provide more information about the content of your video.

Conclusion

We hope you've enjoyed this guide to editing a video on your smartphone. You can use these tips and tricks to improve the way your videos look, as well as make them easier to edit.