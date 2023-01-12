Society 1 Front Man Talks 'Shock Rock' Movie, New Music & More in Exclusive Interview

Photo by Society 1 | Matt Zane

Social media has seemingly breathed life back into the infamous 2000s shock rock band, Society 1, who has fascinated crowds for over two decades with outrageous stunts and wild on-stage performances. Despite being out of the mainstream limelight for years, recently, the quartet started going viral on TikTok--and the band's front man, Matt Zane, says the timing couldn't have been better.

"We have some exciting stuff in the works" said Zane, the 48-year-old Los Angeles resident and singer best known for his eccentric performances in Society 1, during my exclusive interview with him.

With a movie, new music and a North American tour already on the books, it appears that 2023 could be the year Society 1 makes a comeback--or, at least, that's what Zane hopes.

"The music industry has tried to erase us for 20 years but our story will finally be told," he wrote in a recent Instagram post promoting the trailer release date for a new documentary movie named "Shock Rock Movie". The film will be featuring and detailing the wild side of Society 1 with commentary from big names including Dave Navarro, Alice Cooper and the late Wayne Static.

"Despite all the efforts to suppress my place in rock history and ignore my contributions the truth will reach a new generation of music fans. They don't care about the politics and hierarchy of the music business. They just want experience [sic] something that they've never seen or felt."

Zane made headlines in the early 2000s with Society 1 and is best known as the man who beat Criss Angel's record for the longest human body suspension. Zane incorporated suspension and many other unusual shock-value stunts into his stage performances; a tactic that would later become known as "shock rock."

"I wanted to put on a show that a lot of people had never seen before and so there were just certain things that we did [...] to cause people anger and confusion and excitement and lust--all wrapped up into one," he told me.

Though the stunts were an endeavor that helped the band make headlines, Zane noted it's the same choice of wild performances that frequently lead to the band's tension with several of their music industry peers.

"A lot of our peers don't give us respect and have a lot of hate and negative things to say about us because they don't believe we earned the right to stand next to all these other bands," he noted, furthering that he doesn't let it bother him.

"I don't care. I've been finding a new audience because of the social media."

Over the past year, Zane has started resharing his controversial performances with Society 1 on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, and he says the younger audiences are fascinated.

"When we post suspension videos to TikTok we literally get over a million views."

At the time of posting, the band's most viral video on TikTok on the @society1lives profile has over 1.1 million views--and appealing to the younger generation has it perks, according to Zane.

"I believe we definitely bring in a younger energy and a nice young, attractive crowd and I'm happy we are able to offer that to the tour."

And it's almost time to put that theory to the test as Society 1 will be kicking off their 2023 Rise Of The Machine tour with with Static X, Fear Factory and Dope starting in February at the Whiskey A Go-Go in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, the official "Shock Rock Movie" trailer has been released today and some of the band's new music will be released next week.

For more information, you can see the full video interview with Zane here.