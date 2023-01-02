Ditch Social Media: Try This New App Instead

Photo by Spinnr | Unsplash

This post is sponsored.

Ringing in the New Year with goals of staying off social media? If you answered yes, you're not alone! With large social media platforms often dominated by harsh algorithms, intrusive ads and spam bots, to name only a few key issues, it's no wonder why many people decide to deactivate or delete their social profiles for good as part of their New Year's resolution. Unfortunately, there are plenty of studies that suggest quitting social media cold turkey is hard and many soon find themselves searching ways to fill the lack of online camaraderie. So, what gives--and more importantly, what can be done to avoid a social media relapse? I interviewed Jason Sherman, creator of Spinnr, an app created to rival top social media platforms, to get his opinion.

"We found out that nearly half of Americans are unhappy with the amount of friends they have, and a majority are feeling lonely and isolated due to the so-called 'friendship recession.' The pandemic has also erased entire categories of friendships, leaving many people without the support and connection they need," said the 46-year-old Philadelphia resident in an exclusive interview with me.

"Most [social media] apps expect you to already have friends to connect with. They also promote likes, comments, followers, and a lot of other toxic behavior," furthering that he created Spinnr specifically to do things the other way around.

"We are dedicated to helping people build and maintain meaningful friendships," he noted.

The app, which officially launched about six months ago, was designed to connect people in a unique and differentiated way that, as he puts it, has the potential to revolutionize how people connect and build friendships in the digital age.

"We want you to make new friends, and engage with them, not follow or like their posts. As a matter of fact, we don’t have any toxic behavioral features on the app."

And while promoting real connections, another thing that Sherman says the app does differently is being video first.

"This means no fake pictures or profiles. Only real, authentic people. Think of it as a social network for people who want to connect over their shared passions and interests. No more scrolling through endless feeds or fake profiles–just pure fun with like-minded individuals."

Could Spinnr be the new big thing? Sherman believes it certainly has potential.

"We hope to solve the 'Friendship Recession'. We understand the pain that people have been feeling as they have been stuck at home in quarantine, and lonely without friends. It’s hard to meet new people who like the same things you do, but we can fix that. Our hope is that singles who have nowhere to meet new people without the added pressure of the matchmaking apps can finally find more authentic and meaningful ways to connect with others. We are committed to being inclusive and welcoming to the LGBTQ community and all genders or identities. We hope that people find us, and realize that we are truly the only place to meet new authentic people to engage in fun activities. We want people to get out in the real world again, and get off of toxic social media. Engage in hobbies, go to events, play sports, cook, travel, and spin around the world together!"

Spinnr is available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store worldwide.

"Whether you're looking for a workout buddy, a study partner, or just someone to chat with, Spinnr is here to connect you with others who share your interests and values," says Sherman.