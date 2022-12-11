Patton, PA

Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for Children

Cassie Leigh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BP9R1_0jbAjWvK00
Punk rockers, Michael Davis, Noah Keller, Bob Gray, Abe like Lincoln, and Jimmy Minarchick pose with donated toys.Photo byCassie Leigh | Michael Davis

In an effort to bring a little holiday cheer to a small central Pennsylvania town, a group of punk rockers did the most metal thing they could think of: hosted a Toys for Tots benefit featuring talent from across the state--and it went better than anyone could have imagined with an estimated 110 in attendance and over 207 toys and $400 donated in total.

"I’m very happy for the support and donations," said event organizer, venue owner and fellow punk-music lover/singer, Michael Davis, 50, of Asheville, Pennsylvania, in my exclusive interview with him.

"We beat our goals from last year," Davis noted, furthering that last year's event brought in 105 toys and $450 cash.

This second annual all-ages event took place over the weekend on Saturday, December 3 at Davis' venue the Root-Hovett Hall in Patton, Pennsylvania. Featured acts included music performances by Paperback Tragedy, Bad Luck Lover Boys, Abstentious, Deny Your Maker/Negan, The Filthy Lowdown, Electric Swamp Treaties and The Snipped.

Davis, who is himself a father, required that lieu of paying for admission guests were to bring at least one toy or monetary donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQDwO_0jbAjWvK00
Noah from Abstentious (left) joins Abe from The Filthy Lowdown (right) to sing on stage.Photo byCassie Leigh

The Saturday night headliner was The Filthy Lowdown, a quintet that traveled over two hours away from their hometown in Pittsburgh just for the benefit.

"We love playing charity events. It doesn't matter how far we have to travel or if it's right in our backyard, we just like to help people in need," said the Lowdown's singer who, for work-related reasons, told me he prefers to be known by his stage name, "Abe like Lincoln."

"There is nothing better than touching the heart strings of someone that is down on their luck, a child that needs toys for the holidays, or a charity helping with feminine products. It's why we do what we do. It's the community in the music and in humanity."

Charity events are nothing new for these punks. The Lowdown's bassist, Chuck Kowalski, annually hosts "Chuck-A-Palooza" or "Chucktoberfest" in Pittsburgh to help a local food bank.

"We don't want praise for this we just like helping people. I wish we could do more," Abe stated.

Davis says the toys will be taken to the center to be donated this week and he is already looking forward to next year's benefit.

UPDATE: The toys were donated December 8, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKgv9_0jbAjWvK00
Michael poses with his family attending the Toys for Tots benefit.Photo byCassie Leigh

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pennsylvania# news# event# charity# holiday joy

Comments / 1

Published by

Independent journalist and EIC with nearly a decade of experience reporting on celeb gossip, local news, and interest pieces. On socials as datcassdoeee

Tampa, FL
227 followers

More from Cassie Leigh

New Orleans, LA

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"

Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.

Read full story
22 comments

Here's What You Need To know About The New 'John Wick 4' Movie

It's official, the internet's boyfriend is back and as bad a** as ever. The new John Wick Chapter 4 trailer, a movie produced by Lionsgate and starring Keanu Reeves, was uploaded by Screen Culture via YouTube less than 24 hours ago. The one minute-28 second video packs a lot of shoot-'em-up action to keep viewers on the edge of their seats into a short amount of time--a key aspect of the action movie franchise.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy