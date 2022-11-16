Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"

Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019 Herchell L Carrasco

It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.

"I was saddened to hear the news of his passing but I can honestly say I’m not surprised," said Carrasco, who made headlines in 2019 after tattooing giving Carter his first face tattoo--one of many to come.

"I tattooed him in 2019 and at that time I remember him smoking marijuana and he claimed he wasn’t on any other drugs, I knew he was on some sort of pills. I remember seeing his bathroom cabinet filled with prescription bottles, I guess since they were 'prescribed' he justified taking them. The Aaron I met was more 'sober' than his recent self, he definitely got worse this recent year," Carrasco said in my exclusive interview with him.

Carrasco, a published tattooist with several high-profile clients, noted that the first time he went to tattoo Carter he was only supposed to be doing a chest tattoo, but then Carter asked for more.

"[Carter] decided to troll his fans on live with the face tattoo on his forehead and I couldn’t believe he actually wanted it done, I convinced him to move it to his sideburn face area."

That was the only time the musician and tattoo artist worked together.

"I knew he was going to be making more bad tattoo choices but they weren’t going to be done by me."

Herchell L Carrasco

Shortly thereafter, Carter revealed more face tattoos, one of which Carrasco publicly condemned.

"I commented on his 'Melanie' idea on record with press and he was upset I said it wasn’t a good idea. He later covered it anyway."

According to Carrasco, Carter, who was known for being outspoken, took to Twitter to strike back.

"He randomly unfollowed me one day and he was talking negatively about me on Twitter out of no where so I started to distance my self from him, I wasn’t comfortable working on him at that point, you just never knew which Aaron you were going to get."

The pair only recently started talking again.

"The last time we spoke, was through text about six months ago and he texted me like nothing happened. Aaron asked me when I was available to go over to his place for a session, and I told him I’d check my schedule and I’d follow up, I told him I hoped him and his family were well and I’d be in touch."

Carrasco told me in the interview that his last message from the troubled star was, "𝓛ø𝓿ë".

All things considered, Carrasco said he hopes Carter "found peace."

"He went through a lot in his life and I hope he found peace in death."

Aaron Carter's official cause of death has yet to be released but according to news sources, investigators revealed that pill bottles and compressed air cans were found at the scene. Carter, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his brother, Nick Carter, has been open about his struggles with sobriety over the years, even appearing on the show The Doctors to speak about it.

While some of Carter's siblings have released public statements since the news broke, the Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter just shared a donation fund for a children's mental health organization in his little brother's memory.