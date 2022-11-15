Here's What You Need To know About The New 'John Wick 4' Movie

It's official, the internet's boyfriend is back and as bad a** as ever. The new John Wick Chapter 4 trailer, a movie produced by Lionsgate and starring Keanu Reeves, was uploaded by Screen Culture via YouTube less than 24 hours ago. The one minute-28 second video packs a lot of shoot-'em-up action to keep viewers on the edge of their seats into a short amount of time--a key aspect of the action movie franchise.

"While John's anger towards the High Table is clear at the end of John Wick 3, the task of taking down such a large governing body is not to be taken lightly. Both John and the Bowery King are surely aware that taking their time to plot a battle strategy is of paramount importance in facing the Elder and the High Table. John Wick 4 can use that interim period in his and the Bowery King's High Table war to set it up as the biggest battle of the series," the video description reads in part.

The video has already garnered over 150,000 views and tons of raving comments.

"John wick is the goat of all action movies," one commenter going by the name "Keep Evolving" noted in the comment section.

The highly-anticipated fourth movie in the action franchise is set to be released in theaters this March, 2023, and will be featuring key players like Laurence Fishburne and of course, Reeves, who many first saw star together in The Matrix released in 1999.

Check out the official trailer below for a look at what's to come in a little over four months!