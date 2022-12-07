One Woman's Journey to Sustainable Weight Loss

Consistency, proper eating, exercise, and rest are essential to sustaining weight loss.

Photo by Photo by Benjamin Klaver on Unsplash

Weight gain or loss is often a personal matter.

Some people have unhealthy relationships with foods, others obsess with gaining and losing weight, and still, others are affected by medical conditions that impact their weight.

Again, weight is personal.

My relationship with my weight over the years has been steady. Ours was never the type of on-again/off-again, up this month, down the next. Instead, my weight and I get along superbly well compared to other aspects of my life.

However, a year and a half post-partum weight retribution visited me. It appeared the universe sought payback for the weight I did not gain during my baby-making months.

I became 17 lbs. above my max weight at my highest gain and had every plan of losing the excess, plus some.

I signed up for a six weeks weight lost challenged in which I committed to losing 20 lbs or risk losing my deposit of $500.

And I can assure you, pounds I will lose.

Dollars?

Nope!

And so, in the end, I accepted and exceeded the challenge given I lost 25 lbs. and have not searched to find those lbs since.

The Regiment

Meals

Each day’s meals consisted of portioned size steamed veggies and proteins.

At times I included a baked potato.

Also, there were zero intakes of sugar for the first two weeks. Accordingly, my body experienced a natural detox. There were days in these two weeks when I felt light-headed, but I was assured this was part of the process of sugar withdrawal.

Around week 3, I started eating fruits but continued with zero refined sugars or store-bought juices. Most notably, proteins and veggies reigned supreme for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

I understand some people may question if eating the same thing doesn’t get old after a while, and I concur it does get old. However, the results of 20 lbs down were what I was after; that was where I directed my energy and focus.

The plan worked for me, and I continued to work it like a boss.

Besides being a self-proclaimed A-rated chef, I had fun making the same meals tastier each week. I did say self-proclaimed, should you want to quote me on this.

And for six weeks? This sacrifice of eating proteins and veggies was never too great a challenge for me.

Water Intake

Drinking water was essential to my weight loss experience; thus, I consumed a gallon daily. Some days I even exceeded that allotment.

My capacity to intake this much water was one of the biggest blessings during this time, as I have struggled with drinking water over the years. By struggle, I am referencing dehydration and being awoken nightly by my parched throat and muscle-cramping struggles.

Daily exercise became my favorite past-time

After a few weeks, I began looking forward to using every spare minute to get some steps in. It was fantastic that we had a fitness center at work, where I spent my 15 minutes break on the treadmill — likewise, my 30 minutes at lunchtime.

The juicy part came at the end of my workday when I dedicated 50 minutes to High-Intensity Interval Training. I developed a love for exercise unlike any other period in my life.

By week four, I was unstoppable.

My new exercise, water, and diet regime had me looking and feeling my best.

My excess weight began to melt and detach from my body like butter in the sun.

I was ecstatic.

Not only was I putting in the work and working out, but my approach was practical and successful.

My experience wasn’t a one-week quick and unsustainable weight-lost. Instead, most of those pounds (except a couple of overindulging ones) have stayed away.

Good riddance.

Remember, your body eventually gets in line when you set your mind and take action to accomplish a goal. Never underestimate the power of the human mind and body to defy the odds.